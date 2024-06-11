U.S Army Celebrates 249th Birthday June 14 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S. Army Recruiting Company Baton Rouge celebrates the Army’s 249th Birthday, June 14 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, noon to 2 p.m.

This 249th birthday commemorates “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future”, considering Soldiers who serve in times of war and peace as the Army celebrates with its local communities for steadfast support.



Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will present and read an Army Birthday proclamation designated for day’s the occasion.



“We appreciate the City of Baton Rouge and State of Louisiana’s gesture commemorating the Army’s 249th Birthday,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, said. “The Army remains grateful to our community leaders, Veterans and families for their continued support and commitment.”



In Army tradition, the longest serving enlisted Solider, cuts the official Army Birthday cake with the youngest serving enlisted Solider. Local Future Soldiers will be sworn in as part of the ceremony.



“While we honor the past of the Army’s birthday, we also wanted to highlight the young men and women who have chosen to enlist to defend our Nation,” Riggins said.



The Army is one of the oldest American institutions, born June 14, 1775, after establishment by Continental Congress, it is one-year older than the Declaration of Independence and thirteen years older than the U.S. Constitution.



For more information to coordinate an interview with Capt. Terron Riggins contact our office, or terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at (504)-813-4163.



