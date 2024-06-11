Volunteers contribute nearly $1 million worth of time to Fort Novosel

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Rachael Cespedes, Army volunteer coordinator, presents a check representing the...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Rachael Cespedes, Army volunteer coordinator, presents a check representing the $938,831.40 in man hours that volunteers gave to the Fort Novosel community in 2023 to Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, and Col. John P. Miller, garrison commander, in The Landing on May 31. (Photo Credit: Brittany Trumbull) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel honored its top volunteers during the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Recognition Ceremony on May 31 in The Landing.

The theme this year was volunteers are the heart of the Army, “Without them, we would not provide the same quality of life and array of excellent services that support everyone here at Fort Novosel, the surrounding communities, and our mission,” said Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Rachael Cespedes, volunteer coordinator, presented a ceremonial check to McCurry and Col. John P. Miller, garrison commander, for $938,831.40, representing the wages saved by the community’s volunteers donation of their time and efforts.

“It’s worth noting, as we call these volunteers up here, that they volunteered at least twice,” McCurry said. “Even in this time of personnel shortages, we are asked to do more with less, and your service becomes more critical to our mission. You all are inspirational. You volunteer and motivate others to serve.”

Volunteers support the community in a variety of ways giving their time generously in places such as Parker Elementary School, youth sports, family readiness groups, religious support services, BOSS, special events and so much more, according to McCurry.

Pointing to the check, he added that “484 people created that check with more than 29,000 volunteer hours. That equates to nearly $1 million in services. I’d like to extend a sincere thanks for all that our volunteers do for the Fort Novosel community. You keep us, above the best!”

Before the 2023 Volunteer of the Year winners were announced, Col. Richard Tucker, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence chief of staff, and his spouse Stephanie presented certificates to over 100 volunteers who spent hundreds of hours selflessly serving the community.

Fort Novosel’s 2023 Volunteers of the Year are listed below.

* Youth Volunteer of the Year – Kenlie Mason

* Adult Volunteer of the Year – Grace Hawley

* Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year – Capt. John Todd

* Family Volunteers of the Year – Roy and Leslie Templin

* Helping Hand Award – Brigitte Elmore

* Lifetime Achievement Award – George Baum

Presidential service awards were awarded to 12 volunteers. To be eligible for a bronze award members completed 100-249 hours in a calendar year, for a silver award 250- 499 hours, and for a gold award 500 hours.

