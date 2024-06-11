167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight June 2024

Master Sgt. Myrissa Everhart is part of the command support staff for the 167th Maintenance Group and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for June 2024.

As command support staff, Everhart is responsible for coordinating and managing a variety of tasks and activities from human resources to managing calendars, arranging travel and preparing official documents. She processes evaluations and decorations, prepares and distributes correspondence, supports meetings and processes official mail.

Col. Michael Sherman, 167th Maintenance Group commander, noted that Everhart is often called upon by her peers to share knowledge about various processes and programs making her invaluable to not just the maintenance group but to the entire wing.

“The Commander Support Staff shop is the hub for all administrative actions essential to successful aircraft maintenance operations,” Sherman said. “Master Sgt. Everhart led the restructure of the MXG Commander Support Staff a few years ago and continues to be the central figure to the shops ongoing success. Her shop has been lauded numerous times by outside agencies for their management of administrative programs.”

He added, “Master Sgt. Everhart accomplishes all her duties and responsibilities with great conviction and her love for not only MXG, but the entire Wing is infectious.”

Hometown: Brookville, OH

Job Title: Maintenance Commander Support Staff

How long have you served in the unit? 15 years

My job here is important because: I’m able to make sure that all maintenance personnel stay mission ready. My team is able to handle all the paperwork and scheduling for our members to keep them mission ready, while they are able to go work on the aircraft to make sure they are safe, reliable and sustainable, for not only the groups mission but the wings mission!

Civilian job: Full Time AGR

Education: Associate degree in Social Sciences, Associate degree in Fine and Applied Arts, and an Associate degree in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Administration

Hobbies: Time with my family, Arts and Crafts and Bowling

Goals: My military goal is to continue to learn and strive to get to the next level in my career (SMSgt).

I am proudest of: My growth as a person in the military and my growth in my faith over the years. I have had great mentors in both my professional and personnel life that have helped and guide me to be the person I am today. I am grateful for everyone who has invested in me!

People may be surprised to know this about me: I really enjoy bowling, and my team won 1st place this last season.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Flood Duty in southern WV in 2016. The whole experience was very humbling.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: How to be an effective leader/supervisor. I am still learning and growing in this area, but I continue to get support from my team and it is helping me grow professionally and personally.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Take advantage of all opportunities given to you. Stay positive because you will be challenged and developed mentally, professionally.

The best thing about working with my team is: MY TEAM! I might be a little biased, but I hands down have the best team on base! They can pick up where I fall short, and I am able to do the same for them! We wouldn’t be able to do the job as smoothly as we do if we didn’t work as a team.

