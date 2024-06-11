Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier pleads guilty, sentenced for domestic violence, aggravated assault and AWOL

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Story by Michelle McCaskill 

    Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

    On June 3, a military judge sentenced Army Pfc. Daniel A. Morgan, 23, to a punitive bad conduct discharge, reduction to the grade of private E-1, and imposed a sentence of 134 days time served for domestic violence, aggravated assault and being absent without official leave.

    The sentence is a result of abuse he inflicted upon his spouse and a fellow Soldier at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, over a time period during April 2022 and from Nov. through Dec. 2022.

    After an investigation by law enforcement concluded he committed multiple acts of violence, Morgan was restricted to base by his commander with the 25th Infantry Division on Dec. 5, 2023. While on restriction, he went to New York without permission and was declared AWOL.

    Morgan returned to the Island of Oahu on Jan. 21, 2024, and was placed in pretrial confinement the following day.

    On June 3, he pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault by suffocation, two counts of domestic violence and one count of AWOL. He remained in custody since his pretrial confinement and was released upon announcement of his sentence after completing his adjudged confinement.

    “Justice has been served today. This conviction sends a clear message that perpetrators of domestic violence will be held accountable,” said Capt. Kristofher Beralo, lead prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

    “We’ll continue to aggressively investigate and pursue those intending to do harm,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ruben Santiago, Pacific Field Office, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Army CID Special Agents work tirelessly to identify, disrupt and deter criminal activity while keeping Army communities safe.”

    This is the first case OSTC referred for court martial in Hawaii since becoming fully operational on Dec. 28, 2023.

    The investigation was conducted by Military Police Investigators, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and the Army Criminal Investigation Division Pacific Field Office. The case was prosecuted by Beralo with assistance from Capt. Matthew Brown, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

