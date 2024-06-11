Beaumont celebrates AANHPI observance

Photo By David Greeson | Dancers performed several Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian cultural dances in the...... read more read more Photo By David Greeson | Dancers performed several Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian cultural dances in the WBAMC dining facility on May 30, 2024, for an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander observance. The AANHPI observance celebration at Beaumont shares cultural dances and poetry with Soldiers and guests in the hospital. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Tx. — William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Equal Opportunity Leaders presented an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander observance to a crowd of Advanced Individual Training students, military healthcare workers, service members, veterans and community members May 30 at the St. Martin’s Dining Facility.

Beaumont hosted the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event featuring a culturally diverse performance of music, poetry and dance.

“Observances help preserve the stories, customs and legacies of these diverse communities,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cassie Guerrero, the William Beaumont Equal Opportunity Advisor. “They also provide educational opportunities so we can learn about the culture.”

The event began with WBAMC leaders as guest speakers highlighting some of America’s most well-known Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander figures.

“Anyone can come by and participate in a cultural observance at Beaumont,” Guerrero added. “All of our observances are planned for the year, so it is as easy as reaching out to the point of contact for a specific event.”

A Pacific Island themed dance troupe then performed various dances from several cultures and island nations from the Pacific Ocean, while various Asian and Pacific Island themed food trucks served up some AANHPI flavor.

“You do not have to be a Pacific Islander to come be a part of the group,” Guerrero said. “They are open to anyone who wants to learn the culture and the dances.”

The observance of AANHPI is a chance to remember the patriotism of AANHPI citizens and their contributions to America’s story.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in May of each year and recognizes the challenges faced by Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in America.