USAG Rheinland-Pfalz HHC welcomes Smith, bids farewell to Montanez at change of command ceremony

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) bid farewell to Capt. Gabriela Montanez and welcomed the new commander, Capt. Rudolph “Trey” Smith III in a change of command ceremony at the Armstrong’s Club, June 13.



Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, presided over the ceremony and provided remarks.



“It has been my privilege to work with Capt. Montanez over the past two years,” Furman said. “She has dedicated herself to building her team and supporting the garrison.”



Furman then introduced Smith as the new HHC commander.



“Today, we welcome our new HHC commander,” he said. “Capt. Smith, your combined Civilian and military experiences have prepared you to lead our HHC Soldiers starting today. When you took the guidon, you also gained my trust.”



Montanez, who served as USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s HHC commander since May 2022 and will move to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to be an instructor at the Medical Center of Excellence for her next assignment, shared that her most impactful experience in this garrison has been realizing the burden of responsibilities her Soldiers carry.



“Many people don’t fully understand the tasks, responsibilities, and schedules that come with being a garrison Soldier,” she said. “I can attest that my Soldiers are working days, , nights, weekends, holidays, and even on some off days to complete missions in support of USAG Rhineland-Pfalz’s priorities.”



She highlighted how Soldiers’ sacrifices make a difference in the community every day, and expressed how grateful she is for the time and dedication they pour into the organization.



“Two years ago, when I took command, I promised to be the Commander you [HHC] deserved,” said Montanez. “I hope that leaving the seat, I have lived up to my promise. As in any Command, we faced periods of transition, hardship, and operational chaos but despite it all, I know we have all grown from our time together.”



Montanez concluded her remarks with a message for her Soldiers.

“From the moment I took this command and forever more, know that you will always have this officer in your corner, rooting for you, caring about you, and wishing for your success.”



Smith expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead HHC.



“I am thankful for my previous teams and leaders who have supported me and always expressed confidence in me,” Smith said. “I feel truly blessed to have been chosen as the next HHC commander.”



Smith enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017 and completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He then attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Armor branch.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting as well as a master’s degree in business administration.



Prior to his assignment at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, he served as director of the Belgium Finance Center of Excellence for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium.



“I look forward to working with all of you and giving 100% to the job,” Smith said. “To all the HHC Soldiers, I am grateful for this opportunity to serve you, as your commander.”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

