7ATC hosts SES 24 in Pfullendorf

PFULLENDORF, Germany – The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) hosted a Senior Enlisted Symposium (SES) to increase knowledge, awareness and develop capabilities for senior enlisted Soldiers and their families in Pfullendorf, Germany, June 10-13, 2024.



The Ready and Resilient (R2) program is the Army’s strategy for strengthening unit personal readiness and fostering a culture of trust. Master Resiliency Training (MRT) performance center experts Daren T. Koehler and Andrew J. Kantor invited senior enlisted Soldiers to participate in exercises that required introspection.



“What drives you at your core?” asked Koehler. “What exactly does living this value look like?”



R2 teaches value-based leadership, which derives from self-awareness. “We first need to be aware of our guiding principles and how we are leading, living and behaving through those [principles] to then look at how we inspire change in others,” said Koehler.



During the symposium, participants were split into groups and conducted a team-building exercise involving strings and cups with the goal of being the first team to form a pyramid. This exercise tested participants' effectiveness as a group as well as their ability to trust one another.



MRT performance experts discussed the basic psychological needs theory, which is that human beings have three universal psychological needs - autonomy, competence and relatedness - that influence their motivation.



“You can think of these as psychological nutrients,” said Kantor. “We have water, oxygen, food and sleep that we need to survive. We need psychological nutrients as well.”



When these three are satisfied, people thrive and are highly motivated and engaged in their surroundings; when they are not satisfied, people fail to thrive.



For senior enlisted Soldiers, maximizing a team’s potential by establishing psychological safety in the group is key. Psychological safety, a crucial factor in building high performance teams, is the belief that one will not be punished or humiliated for taking interpersonal risks such as: speaking up with ideas, questions, concerns, or admitting mistakes.



The SES concluded with an R2 physical training (PT) session, a boat ride and an exploration of the city of Überlingen.



7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units.

