Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division welcomes public to annual Mountainfest celebration

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum’s annual party on the hill – Mountainfest – promises a day full of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum’s annual party on the hill – Mountainfest – promises a day full of entertainment, food, and fun for everyone. Gates open at noon June 20, and admission is free and open to the public. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 13, 2024) -- Fort Drum’s annual party on the hill – Mountainfest – promises a day full of entertainment, food, and fun for everyone. Admission is free and open to the public.



“This is our kickoff to summer, and there’s no better way to spend it than with family and friends at Mountainfest,” said Kirk Davis, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marketing chief. “We’re excited to continue the tradition of opening the post to our North Country neighbors and showcasing some Fort Drum hospitality.”



Festivities on Division Hill will start at noon June 20 with plenty of family-friendly activities in the Kids Zone and Midway.



“We have something for all ages,” Davis said. “There’s bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course, then there are games like soccer, a dunking booth, target range, and a foam pit. We’ll also have our axe throwing trailer for the older crowd. All of this is available starting at noon and goes right up until the concert at 7 p.m.”



The Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Car Show will feature a variety of vintage and custom-built automobiles and motorcycles. There also will be 45 vendor booths representing various organizations such as the Boy Scouts, National Ski Patrol, Watertown Police Department, and Syracuse University.



Davis said there will be plenty of dining options from 14 food trucks offering everything from barbecue, tacos and fried dough to ice cream, waffles and kettle corn. Fort Drum FMWR staff will fire up their own pizza oven to serve up delicious slices to patrons.



Soldiers also will have an array of equipment, vehicles, aircraft, and gear on display.



“This is a great opportunity for community members to mix it up with active-duty Soldiers and get a peek into what they do here on post,” Davis said.



At approximately 3:30 p.m., spectators can look skyward to see a demonstration by the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights.



The 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration will begin at 4 p.m., and will highlight the combined might of the division as a highly trained and rapidly deployable fighting force.



The demonstration will be followed by the Salute to the Nation ceremony with a 10th Mountain Division (LI) color guard and Soldiers carrying the flags of the nation’s states and territories onto the field, followed by remarks from Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander.



More than 15,000 people attend the free concert on the hill annually, and this year should be no exception as AmeriCU presents the 12th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert featuring Conner Smith and headliner Billy Currington, at 7 p.m. Music will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division Band’s rock group.



In the days leading up to Mountainfest, Soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) will compete in various athletic events – including flag football, soccer, softball, and foot races – in pursuit of the coveted Commander’s Cup. Soldiers also will participate in the traditional division run across post.



The division also will honor Gold Star families during an evening social at The Peak, and at the Annual Remembrance Ceremony, which is scheduled at 11 a.m. June 17 in Memorial Park.



Events like those is why Lt. Col. Marc Cleveland, 10th Mountain Division (LI) information operations officer, said he has come to appreciate Mountainfest for more than just its entertainment value.



“Mountainfest is a week full of opportunities for Soldiers, families, and friends to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties, while recognizing contributions and service,” he said. “It’s not just one day – it’s a weeklong celebration with the continuing legacy of the 10th Mountain Division at the center of it all.”



Mountainfest events, free and open to the public:



*Division Hill gates open – Noon

*BOSS Car Show and family activities – Noon

*Golden Knights aerial demonstration – 3:30 p.m.

*10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration – 4 p.m.

*Salute to the Nation – following Division Live

*10th Mountain Division Band’s Avalanche performance – 5:30 p.m.

*AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert – 7 p.m.



For more information about Mountainfest, including frequently asked questions, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/community-and-special-event-information/mountainfest.