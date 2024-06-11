Excellence in Competition highlights marksmanship at Kunsan

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms team hosted an Excellence in Competition event at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility June 5-7.



The EIC is a Department of Defense-wide event that allows individuals from all career fields to test their marksmanship with pistols and rifles without prior formal training.



“It was nice to shoot and learn with people from different squadrons,” said Senior Airman Jade Baker, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis technician. “It’s a good change of pace to do something other than my job and actually fire weapons, good or bad.”



Instructors taught back-to-back gun and range safety courses over the three-day event, ensuring that there were no accidents on the range. Their briefs covered the basics of the weapons the competitors will be firing, gun safety, range safety and rules for the competition.



“The EIC allows us to give people a more relaxed CATM environment over the regular qualification course and benefits members in career fields that normally don’t get to fire the M18,” said Senior Airman Victor Yastrzab, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor. “It also provides the opportunity for inexperienced instructors to get used to talking in front of groups of people of all ranks.”





Competitors fired at targets 25 yards away in three positions. The first round competitors fired slowly single-handedly, the second round was two-handed and the last round was rapid two-handed shooting.



“It feels good to put on the EIC,” said Yastrzab. “It builds camaraderie with the competitors of the security forces squadron and the wing by comparing scores.”



Each person fired a total of 30 rounds and the top ten percent of shooters were able to wear the bronze Air Force Elementary Excellence in Competition Pistol badge.



120 individuals from across Kunsan participated in the event, with 12 earning the right to wear the badge on their uniforms.



The 8th SFS combat arms instructors maintain qualifications and the weapons for all base personnel, ensuring that Airmen across the 8th FW can defend the base alongside Defenders at a moment’s notice.

