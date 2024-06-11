Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material technician, was recognized as the Pride of the Pack for the week of June 3-7.



Fitzpatrick managed the HCOS’s Self-Life Extension Program, the DoD Shelf-Life Management system regarding internal shelf-life policy information for the life-cycle management of standard and hazardous shelf-life items contained in the federal supply system, by creating a new tracking system.



She labeled 1.2k pharmaceuticals for contingency utilization, saving the Air Force $11 thousand & outfitted wing personnel with lifesaving assets.



Fitzpatrick also secured 3,700 items worth $268 thousand, conducted security checks and ensured proper chain of custody for War Reserve Material supplies



Her hard work has led to 100 percent accurate medical inventories and a medical readiness posture of 92 percent, further enabling rapid PACAF emergency response.



“I couldn’t have gotten this recognition without the help of my leadership, supervisor, and co-workers,” said Fitzpatrick. “They’ve really supported me and I’m extremely grateful for them.”



Congratulations to Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick for earning this week’s Pride of the Pack!

