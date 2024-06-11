Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick

    Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material...... read more read more

    SOUTH AFRICA

    06.12.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material technician, was recognized as the Pride of the Pack for the week of June 3-7.

    Fitzpatrick managed the HCOS’s Self-Life Extension Program, the DoD Shelf-Life Management system regarding internal shelf-life policy information for the life-cycle management of standard and hazardous shelf-life items contained in the federal supply system, by creating a new tracking system.

    She labeled 1.2k pharmaceuticals for contingency utilization, saving the Air Force $11 thousand & outfitted wing personnel with lifesaving assets.

    Fitzpatrick also secured 3,700 items worth $268 thousand, conducted security checks and ensured proper chain of custody for War Reserve Material supplies

    Her hard work has led to 100 percent accurate medical inventories and a medical readiness posture of 92 percent, further enabling rapid PACAF emergency response.

    “I couldn’t have gotten this recognition without the help of my leadership, supervisor, and co-workers,” said Fitzpatrick. “They’ve really supported me and I’m extremely grateful for them.”

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick for earning this week’s Pride of the Pack!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 05:31
    Story ID: 473831
    Location: ZA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Laura Fitzpatrick

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM
    8th MDG
    8th HCOS
    PoTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT