Army engineers empower young minds with STEAM experiences in South Korea

Mr. Christopher Brincefield, Programs Branch Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, engages with students at a STEAM event hosted by USACE at Central Elementary School on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on May 22. Highlighting the vital role of STEAM in our everyday lives, Mr. Brincefield inspires curiosity and a passion for learning through interactive and educational activities.

No challenge is too big for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With that mindset, the Far East District set out to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) among young students through hands-on learning experiences and direct interaction with professional engineers. The district hosted a series of STEAM events at Central and West Elementary Schools in May at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



The multi-year partnership between FED and the schools has been instrumental in bringing real-world STEAM applications into the classroom. Mr. Rick Taylor, Educational Technologist and STEAM coordinator at Central, expressed gratitude for the collaboration.



"Every student in our school gets an invaluable opportunity to participate in engaging, hands-on activities with volunteer engineers," he said. "The STEAM program inspires interest in STEAM at an early age and encourages these students to pursue STEAM education and future career opportunities."



The enthusiasm for the program was evident among the students, who eagerly participated in a variety of activities designed to stimulate their interest and understanding of various concepts. From building simple machines to exploring basic principles of physics and chemistry, the hands-on approach allowed students to see the practical applications of what they were learning in their classrooms.



Mr. Denny Headrick has served as FED's STEAM coordinator for the past four years.



"Seeing the reactions from kids makes the effort of preparation and volunteering more than worthwhile," he said. "It’s fascinating to see how kids get excited for a particular activity.



As Headrick prepares to hand over the reins to Mr. Daniel Carlson, Fire Protection Engineer, next year, the program's future looks promising. Carlson is enthusiastic about continuing the legacy.



"I really enjoy teaching or showing engineering concepts to young kids," he said. "The event gives back to the community, and we are a perfect fit as the local 'Engineering Firm' on base."



The impact of the STEAM program extends beyond the students to the volunteers themselves. FED employees from various backgrounds come together to share their knowledge and expertise, creating a diverse and enriching experience for the students. This year marked the 12th consecutive year of STEAM activities for the district, a testament to its enduring value and success.



"The STEAM program at FED connects students to different parts of STEAM education," said Jeannette Rho, Educational Technologist and STEAM coordinator at West Elementary School. "It teaches them new perspectives and encourages them to pursue their interests."



The feedback from students and teachers alike underscores the program's effectiveness in sparking curiosity and fostering a love for STEAM.



"As educators, we are so thankful for this opportunity for our students to work with professional engineers on hands-on activities in a wide variety of STEAM topics," Taylor said. "This positive experience encourages our young students to follow their interests and continue to develop their passions in STEAM throughout their education and to look at future career opportunities in STEAM."



As the STEAM program at FED continues to evolve and inspire young minds, it remains a crucial initiative for nurturing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. With dedicated volunteers and enthusiastic participants, the future of STEAM education at Camp Humphreys looks brighter than ever.