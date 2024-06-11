Crusader of the Month Highlight: Senior Airman Alisha Couturier

Senior Airman Alisha Couturier has been named "Crusader of the Month" for her exceptional service and leadership at the 42d Medical Group. In her 60-day tenure as the on-site subject matter expert in the immunizations section, Couturier's efforts have significantly bolstered the mission readiness of the 42d Air Base Wing, Air University and beyond.



The Crusader of the Month highlight recognizes outstanding members who significantly contribute to achieving Team Maxwell’s mission, vision, and priorities.



Couturier has been instrumental in maintaining the health and readiness of the Air University, orchestrating 10 mass-vaccination flu events across two installations. These critical events accelerated wing readiness to 94%, surpassing the Defense Health Agency's goal by 4%. Despite a 50% staff shortage in the Immunizations section, Couturier's leadership ensured the successful administration of 8,400 vaccinations, minimizing disruptions and maintaining the operational capability of the entire enterprise.



Her contributions were also pivotal in enabling the Louisiana National Guard’s no-notice deployment, efficiently utilizing on-hand inventory. She responded to a Defense Health Agency tasking as the sole supporting Military Treatment Facility. Additionally, her support during Reserve Officers’ Training Corps field training for 1,200 cadets led to a $174,000 reduction in network costs and reclaimed $535,000 for the officer pipeline.



She spearheaded a timecard process improvement initiative, developing a Family Health template with correct codes that eliminated over 32 monthly discrepancies and Medical Treatment Facility fines, significantly improving administrative efficiency.



Couturier’s influence extends beyond medical duties. She was vital to the MDG Booster Club’s fundraising events, helping raise $8,200. As a certified Physical Training Leader, she dedicated 32 hours to assist struggling Airmen in meeting fitness standards, demonstrating her commitment to the well-being of her colleagues.



Couturier also made notable contributions to cultural and heritage events, emceeing the Healthcare Operations Squadron Commander’s Call and wing quarterly awards ceremony. She co-led events for Wing Women’s Heritage Month and American Indian Heritage Month and served as a point of contact for Holocaust Remembrance, showcasing her dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.



The title of "Crusader" carries deep historical significance within the 42nd Air Base Wing. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were honored with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies, proudly adopting the Cross of Lorraine symbol on their B-25 Bombers. This legacy continues through the 42nd ABW.



Senior Airman Couturier embodies the spirit of the Crusaders through her unwavering dedication, leadership, and excellence. Her contributions have not only advanced the mission of the 42d MDG but have also left a lasting impact on the entire Air Force community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:21 Story ID: 473808 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Hometown: HAMILTON, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crusader of the Month Highlight: Senior Airman Alisha Couturier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.