Allies Come Together in the Indo-Pacific: Valiant Shield 24

PEARL HARBOR – U.S. Indo-Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, are scheduled to participate in exercise Valiant Shield (VS) 2024, June 7-18, on Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and at sea around the Mariana Island Range Complex.



VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability in a multi-domain environment. The exercise builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces by detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, in space, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.



Exercises such as VS24 allow forces across the Indo-Pacific the opportunity to integrate Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, and partner nations to train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint and Combined Force. With the involvement of U.S. Space Command and U.S. Transportation Command, VS24 is expanding the multi-domain cross-Combatant Command collaboration that is incumbent on any large-scale exercise or operation.



"Valiant Shield provides us a unique opportunity to operate and engage with our allies and partners and to demonstrate our shared commitment to global security and stability," said

Adm. Stephen T. Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. "It takes all of us to maintain a safe, stable, and secure Indo-Pacific, as we flex our joint and combined capabilities to advance multi-domain operations."



The exercise prepares the Joint and Combined Force to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies across a spectrum of operations from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to armed conflict.



VS24 assists U.S., allied and partner forces in developing regional and global power projection capabilities. Integrated training allows the participating countries to refine the skills required to succeed in the defense of their shared interests in the region.



This is the 10th Valiant Shield exercise, which began in 2006.



Imagery and stories regarding Valiant Shield can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ValiantShield.

