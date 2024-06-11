Clean Water Comes To Rural South Carolina As Counties Look To The Future

Photo By Dylan Burnell | Stakeholders celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony for the Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Burnell | Stakeholders celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony for the Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach Water Line Project earlier this morning, Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach Water Line project will connect a new 20-inch water transmission line to an existing 24- inch water transmission main on Highway 453 near the Town of Holly Hill. The line will extend the water transmission main approximately 16 miles to the southeast and connect to a main located at Volvo Cars Drive, northeast of the Town of Ridgeville in Berkeley County. The additional water line capacity will support future and existing development needs, including approximately 210,000 people currently residing in unincorporated Berkeley County and the municipalities of Moncks Corner, Summerville, and Goose Creek. The water transmission line will also serve the 3,000-acre Camp Hall Industrial Park where Volvo Cars has its manufacturing facility. Additionally, the line will provide water to the western rural part of Berkeley County, bringing much-needed potable water to areas currently using well water. Adding water access will also provide fire protection for residents in these areas and save millions of gallons of water daily being flushed from the Lake Marion Regional Water System. see less | View Image Page

Stakeholders gathered around golden shovels to celebrate breaking ground on the new Orangeburg- Berkeley Reach Water Line Project in Holly Hill, SC this spring.



The project, part of the Lake Marion Regional Water System, is the ninth reach built to provide a reliable and clean water source to the area.



The Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach Water Line project will connect a new 20-inch water transmission line to an existing 24-inch water transmission main on Highway 453 near the Town of Holly Hill. The line will extend the water transmission main approximately 16 miles southeast and connect to a main located at Volvo Cars Drive, northeast of the Town of Ridgeville in Berkeley County.



The additional water line capacity will support future and existing development needs, including more than 200,000 people currently residing in unincorporated Berkeley County and the municipalities of Moncks Corner, Summerville, and Goose Creek. The water transmission line will also serve the 3,000-acre Camp Hall Industrial Park, where Volvo Cars has its manufacturing facility.



The water line will also provide for fire protection and bringing much-needed potable water to areas currently using well water.



“This initiative is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide safe drinking water to families and businesses across South Carolina, including the Volvo Cars manufacturing facility in Berkeley County,” said Rep. James E. Clyburn. “Critical efforts such as these not only support existing development but also pave the way for future growth. I’m pleased that the funding I have secured over the years, up through the Fiscal Year 2023 federal government appropriations package, helped to make this project a reality.”



Federal appropriations allow the Charleston District to fund 75 percent of the project, with the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency and Orangeburg and Berkeley counties picking up the other 25 percent. Santee Cooper owns and manages the system, and the District will construct it.



“This groundbreaking is yet another example of the immense benefits from federal, state, and local governments working side-by-side,” said Lt. Col. Robert Nahabedian, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. “This strong partnership, which we have maintained for many years, continues to strengthen the communities and people we all work so diligently to serve.”



The system began in 2008 with the Lake Marion Water Treatment Plant. Upon completion of the new reach, over 90 miles of water pipelines will have been built to support residents and businesses in the area.



The Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach Water Line Project is a vital step towards providing reliable and clean water to families and businesses in South Carolina. With nine reaches in the system completed, the District looks forward to hitting double digits with reach number ten in the future.