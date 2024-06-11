Branch Health Clinic China Lake Helps Expectant Moms Navigate Care in a Rural Setting

Courtesy Photo | Branch Health Clinic China Lake's Officer in Charge, Cmdr. William "PJ" Martin (second...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Branch Health Clinic China Lake's Officer in Charge, Cmdr. William "PJ" Martin (second from right), and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Daryl Cavers look on while Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Rudy Perez, senior enlisted leader for the clinic, pays close attention to detail while inspecting a Sailor's uniform. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Heckerson) see less | View Image Page

Ridgecrest, Calif. – Navigating the health care system can be challenging at any time, but when you live in a rural location and you’re expecting a baby, that adds another layer of complexity.



For beneficiaries of Branch Health Clinic (BHC) China Lake, which is in the western Mojave Desert, they don’t have to go it alone. The clinic launched their Obstetrics Navigator Program in January to assist patients in finding prenatal care and a place to deliver in this remote community.



“So far, the program has helped 20 patients find their way through the referral process to a birthing center where they — and their newborns — can receive the quality health care they deserve,” said Cmdr. William “PJ” Martin, the clinic’s officer in charge.



Located in California’s rugged high desert region 150 miles north of Los Angeles onboard Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the clinic provides health care services to active duty military and retirees, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries.



BHC China Lake, which is one of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms’ (NHTP) branch clinics, is designed and equipped to treat general medical conditions in their primary care clinic and support preventive medicine and occupational health screenings for military and civilian personnel. All other health care needs are met by civilian providers and facilities in nearby Ridgecrest, Calif., through referrals from TRICARE, the military’s health care program.



Until recently, this included prenatal and delivery care for expectant mothers. But at the beginning of March, the local hospital shuttered their maternity ward as they faced many of the same challenges that community hospitals across the nation are facing, ranging from financial constraints to limited resources.



With the closure of labor and delivery services at the hospital in Ridgecrest, the next nearest birthing facilities are 85 miles away. When leadership from BHC China Lake and NHTP learned of the impending closure late last year, they went into action.



Leading the charge to support patients were Martin and Ms. Catherine Sayre, a registered nurse with 44 years of experience under her belt, half of those spent working labor and delivery.



Working with Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks of military hospitals and clinics, Martin and Sayer gathered information about which of the nearest birthing facilities accepted TRICARE and then identified all the beneficiaries who would be impacted by the closure.



“We contacted each patient to ensure they knew about the closure and received an appropriate hand-off from the local hospital to the birthing clinic of their choice,” said Martin. “We provided information regarding the TRICARE-authorized clinics and Ms. Sayre became their point of contact for any questions about referrals and travel benefits.”



In addition to supporting TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries, Martin and his team worked closely with leadership from NAWS China Lake and the Naval Air Weapons Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Family Resource Team whose civilian workforce has also been impacted by the labor and delivery closure.



“China Lake is the premier research and development site for the Navy,” said Martin. “What they do ultimately impacts national security, so making sure their civilian workforce and families are cared for as well has been a priority.”



Martin and his team consistently collaborate with installation leaders and the family resource team to share information and resources with their civilian personnel to assist them in making informed decisions about their health care.



From the clinic’s website to social media and town halls, the BHC China Lake team has made sure patients and installation personnel have the most current and accurate information about maternity care, including who to contact for help managing their care.



From these efforts the clinic’s OB Navigator Program was born.



To get started, patients may walk into the clinic for a pregnancy test, no appointment needed,” said Sayre, who is the clinic’s referral coordinator. “I get back to them usually that day and let them know the results, and I educate them about their options, letting them know which providers are closest.”



Sayre also provides information about TRICARE’s Prime Travel Benefit, which is available for non-active duty beneficiaries and may reimburse for specialty care, including prenatal and delivery, that is farther than 100 miles, one way. For active duty personnel, travel reimbursement is processed by their command in accordance with the Joint Travel Regulations.



Once a patient selects a provider, Sayre puts in the referral that day and patients are typically seen for their first appointment around the twelfth week of pregnancy.



“I let them know when the referral is complete and I always tell them to reach out to me if they have any issues or concerns or if it’s taking too long to get in for their first visit,” Sayre added. “I really love to share information…what things they should be looking out for and give them all the resources they need.”



If there are any prenatal labs or a first ultrasound needed during this time, Sayre can put in referrals to have these done in Ridgecrest, so patients don’t need to drive long distances.



Once she has assisted an expectant patient in transitioning to their new provider, Sayre will continue to track each patient throughout their pregnancy to make sure their health care needs are being met. BHC China Lake’s expectant mothers are never alone when it comes to navigating their health care. The team at the clinic is standing by to support them every step of the way.



If any beneficiaries have questions or concerns about their options for prenatal and labor and delivery care, they may contact the BHC China Lake’s referral coordinator at 760-939-1714.

Federal employees may contact the NAWCWD Family Resource Team at 760-939-0948.



Branch Health Clinic China Lake online: https://twentynine-palms.tricare.mil/Clinics/Branch-Health-Clinic-China-Lake

TRICARE Prime Travel Benefit: https://www.tricare.mil/PrimeTravel



Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) is one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks of hospitals and clinics that deliver high-quality health care to the more than 362,000 TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries we are privileged to serve. The DHN-PR headquarters is located in San Diego, supporting military treatment facilities along the U.S. West Coast and overseas in Guam and Japan.



Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms (NHTP) is a 10-bed hospital in the high desert region of the Mojave Desert located onboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. NHTP supports the Navy and Marine Corps by providing safe, high-quality primary, emergency, inpatient, and specialty care for a TRICARE-eligible population of 19,000 beneficiaries.



Branch Health Clinic China Lake in Ridgecrest, Calif., supports the Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWC-WD) plus tenant commands by providing primary care to active duty, retirees, and their families as well as providing preventive medicine and occupational health screenings for military and civilian personnel.