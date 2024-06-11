102nd Intelligence Wing Airmen conduct pallet-building training

212th Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS) and 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) members participated in cargo preparation and pallet-building training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 4, 2024. Participants were taught how to palletize equipment in preparation for the potential call to get materials and troops out the door in 72 hours for deployments or emergency responses.



Airmen from the traffic management office (TMO), 102nd LRS, led the training to enhance member readiness and practice their mobility function capabilities: organizing inventory, increment monitor training, hazardous cargo training and pallet building.



“It is a benefit for TMO to utilize our equipment to practice their mission essential tasks and for the 212th EIS to practice our mobility capabilities with the help from TMO,” said Logistics Plans Noncommissioned Officer In Charge and 212th EIS Unit Deployment Manager, Master Sgt. Andrew Garozzo.



At the end of the training, each squadron member was able to pack and palletize equipment, prepare a rolling generator for deployment, recognize frustrated cargo and prepare material to pass inspection.



Traffic Management specialists are responsible for managing the transportation of personnel, material and property as they travel from one location to another. It is critical to the mission that these assets get into the right hands at the right time.



“This training is essential for all Airmen who may find themselves down range,” said Garozzo. “I highly encourage other units to participate in this type of training. Even if you don’t have deployable equipment, maybe someday you’ll be deployed and attached to a squadron that does have equipment. If asked to prepare it for movement, you should be ready.”

