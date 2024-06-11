SHREVEPORT, La.— The U.S. Army Recruiting Company Shreveport celebrates the Army’s 249th Birthday, June 13 at the Mayor’s Office, 505 Travis Street, starting at 1 p.m.



This 249th birthday commemorates “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future” and honors those Soldiers who serve their county in times of war and peace as the Army celebrates with its local communities for steadfast support.



The Mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, invited the Shreveport Recruiting Company to his office to present and read the Army Birthday proclamation specially designated for the day’s occasion.



“We appreciate the City of Shreveport’s gesture in commemorating the Army’s 249th Birthday with this proclamation,” Capt. Edwin Medina Shreveport Recruiting Company Commander, said. “The Army remains grateful to our community leaders, Veterans and families for their continued support and commitment.”



In Army tradition, the longest serving enlisted Solider, cuts the official Army Birthday cake with the youngest serving enlisted Solider. Local Future Soldiers will be sworn in as part of the ceremony.



“While we honor the past of the Army’s birthday, we wanted to highlight the young men and women who have chosen to enlist to defend our Nation,” Medina said.



The Army is one of the oldest American institutions, born June 14, 1775, after establishment by Continental Congress, and is one-year older than the Declaration of Independence and thirteen years older than the U.S. Constitution.



For more information to coordinate an interview with Capt. Edwin Medina contact our office, edwin.m.medina.mil@army.mil at (321)-696-4630.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:44 Story ID: 473741 Location: SHREVEPORT , LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S Army Celebrates 249th Birthday in Shreveport, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.