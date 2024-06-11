NEWPORT, Ky. – More than 350 family members of Service members lost in the line of duty gathered on the Belle of Cincinnati June 2, 2024, to attend the tenth SOS Riverboat Ride along the Ohio River.



On this same day, hundreds of other Gold Star families participated in similar events across the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. Each event hosted hundreds of family members and many military leaders who shared the day in remembrance.



The SOS event hosted in Newport welcomed family members of all ages from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee. Participants enjoyed food, music, activities for children, and a relaxing day on the river while sharing stories and memories of loved ones.



The Mullins family celebrated the life of their U.S. Army Soldier, Brandon Scott Mullins.



“This event means the world to us,” said Cathy Mullins, mother of Brandon. “This is a group of people connected because we lost our loved ones while they were serving our country. We know freedom isn’t free, and the families are still here. We’re proud of our Soldiers.”



Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, was also in attendance.



“With this shared grief, this is still a celebratory event,” said Lamberton. “To celebrate their family member and to gather with other families with a shared experience. This is a great event to honor and keep their memories alive.”



This event was one of many events organized by National Guard and Active-Duty Survivor Outreach Services and created to celebrate, honor, and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:52 Story ID: 473735 Location: NEWPORT, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Star Families share tenth cruise on the Ohio River, by CPT Kaitlin Baudendistel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.