Kosovo Celebrates 15 Year Capacity Building Partnership with DTRA after the Completion of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Security Cooperation Engagement Program

PRISTINA Kosovo – Building a counter-WMD response collective comprised of U.S. and partner-nations, operationalizes strategic campaign objectives when responding to naturally occurring or intentional chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents on a global scale. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Building Partner Capacity (DTRA-BPC) team recently traveled to the Balkans region, to conduct an interagency CWMD response field training exercise, viewed by Kosovars as a national exercise, and commemorate the Kosovo Security Force Hazardous Materials (KSF HAZMAT) Company's completion of DTRA's CWMD Security Cooperation Engagement Program (CSCEP). During the culminating event, distinguished visitors observed a live demonstration of a simulated CBRN incident by the KSF HAZMAT Company, concluded by a ceremony completing the multi-year initiative.



“The field training exercise was the final event in a multi-year security initiative to train and equip the KSF HAZMAT Company,” stated U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leandros Fugate, chief for DTRA’s U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) Operations Forward Division and the Kosovo Action Officer. “The program comprised training and equipping the KSF across forty-four events. Having completed CSCEP, the KSF HAZMAT company now performs as regional CBRN response experts that are interoperable with NATO standards.”



The agency’s capacity building efforts deliver effective, enduring, and timely CWMD training and equipment to empower allies and partners to address WMD threats and challenges. As a major BPC component, CSCEP missions build and sustain CBRN response capability through classroom and field exercise training. Each CSCEP mission is region-specific and directly aligns to the associated U.S. Combatant Command’s strategic campaign plan. Additionally, participants are paired with preselected U.S. National Guard units for continued partnering during CBRN response incidents. The KSF HAZMAT company was paired with the Iowa National Guard’s 71st Civil Support Team.



“The 71st Civil Support Team is proud to be partnered with DTRA and the Kosovo HAZMAT Company,” stated U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Wallace, Commander, Iowa National Guard, 71st Civil Support Team (CST). We provided observer controllers in 2023, in support of the HAZMAT Technician Course that taught critical basic HAZMAT skills to new Soldiers within the unit, and later, the CST provided logistics expertise to assist in new equipment fielding.”



Throughout the past years, DTRA’s CSCEP engagements with the KSF have proven beneficial not only in the Balkan region, but to the overarching USEUCOM theatre.



“The threat of adversaries using chemical weapons or other weapons of mass destruction is very real as demonstrated by Russia and its frequent riot control and chemical weapons use against Ukraine,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Chris McKinney, the USEUCOM deputy director for partnering, security cooperation, and countering weapons of mass destruction. “We have an enduring strong and strategic relationship with Kosovo and are invested in building readiness that ensures strategic access, deters conflict and supports partner resiliency. Having the KSF HAZMAT Company’s regional response capability helps to achieve these goals while also enhancing security for Kosovo and its people.”



The close-out field training exercise displayed the KSF’s capacity to deploy and engage CBRN events alongside interagency partners. The Kosovar government viewed this event as a national exercise between Police, Fire Brigade, Border Police, Medical Services, and the KSF. Participants responded to challenging WMD scenarios in Kosovo’s national capital region to confirm their ability to engage on interoperable response platforms using counter WMD tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) that were established throughout the KSF’s participation in DTRA’s CSCEP. These TTPs have already been applied to multiple real world CBRN incidents in Kosovo.



“The program conclusion does not mean the end of a partnership, but rather it is a testament to the continued security cooperation between Kosovo and DTRA,” stated Kevin Damon, chief for DTRA’s Building Partner Capacity efforts. “This graduation date also holds significance given the proximity to the 25th anniversary of Kosovo’s Liberation Day on June 12, 1999, after the successful intervention of NATO forces to end the Kosovo War. In addition to the training and equipping program, Kosovo and DTRA have partnered for more than 15-years since its independence. The culminating program event solidified the KSF HAZMAT Company’s WMD and emergency response capabilities and further secured NATO interoperability in the Balkan Region.”