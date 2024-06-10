459th ARW engages youth at JBA Aim Day

Photo By Lt. Col. Timothy Smith | The 459th ARW participated in the JBA Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Day, June 8,...... read more read more

Photo By Lt. Col. Timothy Smith | The 459th ARW participated in the JBA Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Day, June 8, 2024. AIM is an opportunity to reach younger audiences about careers and opportunities regarding aviation. Through AIM, the 459th and the JBA mission partners were able to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of diverse aviators and leaders for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force phot by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith) see less | View Image Page