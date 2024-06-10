Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th ARW engages youth at JBA Aim Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    The 459th ARW participated in the JBA Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Day, June 8, 2024. Members of the 459th's Operations Group, Maintenance Group, and Recruiting Squadron provided aircraft tours and a display for local Civil Air Patrol cadets, JROTC cadets, and area students. The 459th ARW Commander, Col. Corey Reed, also participated and helped with the aircraft tours.

    The AIM Day event was sponsored by the 89th Airlift Wing, an official AIM Wing. AIM is an opportunity to reach younger audiences about careers and opportunities regarding aviation. Through AIM, the 459th and the JBA mission partners were able to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of diverse aviators and leaders for the Air Force.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 08:38
    Story ID: 473721
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
    #459thairrefuelingwing #459tharw #459arw

