459th ARW engages youth at JBA Aim Day

The 459th ARW participated in the JBA Aviation Inspiration Mentorship Day, June 8, 2024. Members of the 459th's Operations Group, Maintenance Group, and Recruiting Squadron provided aircraft tours and a display for local Civil Air Patrol cadets, JROTC cadets, and area students. The 459th ARW Commander, Col. Corey Reed, also participated and helped with the aircraft tours.
The AIM Day event was sponsored by the 89th Airlift Wing, an official AIM Wing. AIM is an opportunity to reach younger audiences about careers and opportunities regarding aviation. Through AIM, the 459th and the JBA mission partners were able to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of diverse aviators and leaders for the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 08:38
|Story ID:
|473721
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
