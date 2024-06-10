Naval Station Norfolk Hosts Parenthood Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted a Parenthood Fair at the Norfolk Navy Exchange (NEX) April 18, 2024. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to learn about the numerous programs and resources the Navy offers to military members and their children.



The FFSC provides a range of programs and resources to support the readiness of Sailors and their families. These initiatives are designed to help military families build resilience, stay well-informed, and adapt effectively to the unique challenges of the Navy environment. The Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP) is structured around four key areas that are essential for achieving mission objectives. These areas are: Work and Family Life (WFL), Counseling, Advocacy and Prevention (CAP), Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program (SAPR) and Integrated Primary Prevention (IPP). The parenthood fair is part of their Work and Family Life program.



“I was a special education teacher for 16 years,” said Barbra Mathewson, Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Case liaison for FFSC. “The longer I was in teaching I saw a huge need for the military community, all my knowledge was being funneled into my students, but it was the parents that had more of the questions. So, I realized it was time to switch from being in a classroom to doing adult education.”



During the Parenthood Fair at the Norfolk NEX, military families were welcomed from throughout the morning to learn about the programs available to them, such the New Parent Support Program, Navy Housing, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Women, Infants and Children, School Liaison Program, Child and Youth Programs, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Fleet & Family Support Centers and Tricare.



“Our primary objective is to ensure that our service members can fully concentrate on their duties by supporting their families in overcoming any obstacles that may arise when a new member joins the family,” said Mathewson. “When a deployed parent is reassured that their family is well-cared for, they are better equipped to fulfill their duties successfully.”



The fair served as a platform for Sailors to discover and make use of the available services. Through the distribution of informative pamphlets and engaging question and answer sessions, the speakers provided valuable insights to the attendees. Moreover, Sailors were given the opportunity to register for the services that piqued their interest, making it convenient for them to access the necessary support.



“I love that everyone had giveaways motivating Sailors even more to visit their booths,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Kristy Taheri, NAVSTA Norfolk Deployability Coordinator. “We received a great deal of resources and knowledge from the community afforded to us as military families. This is going to help going forward with Sailors parenthood journeys.”



As the event came to a close the Sailors who attended left the Norfolk NEX feeling more at ease with their transitions into parenthood. For more information on classes and to sign up you can visit the NAVSTA Norfolk FFSC.

