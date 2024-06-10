NAVSTA Norfolk Security Management Department Conducts Critical Job

Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia – In the digital age, access to computers is essential for productivity and task management. But, ensuring that only people with proper access are granted the ability to work on government computers is a matter of national defense. So, how does one balance this need for access to a work essential tool and the need for security? At Naval Station Norfolk and across the Naval enterprise, the Security Management Department works at balancing these two crucial considerations.



The civilian department head and three enlisted Sailors assigned to the Security Management Department at Naval Station Norfolk conduct a variety of processes to ensure only the right people are granted access to government computers. These processes include performing background checks on the National Background Investigation Service (NBIS), ensuring personnel have the proper clearance to do the job assigned to them, detecting ‘red flags’ in a Sailor’s profile, and reviewing profiles to help ensure Sailors can keep their clearance.



“We bring Sailors into the office to help maintain their clearance, especially if something flags the system in their background check,” said Damage Controlman 3rd Class Noel Bolton, a security manager.



Sailor’s profiles are accessed via fingerprint scanners available in the office and verified using the Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission (SWFT) program. During her time working in the Security Management Department, Bolton has fingerprinted over 500 Sailors and Marines using SWFT.



With the expertise of Bolton and her co-worker---Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Amanda Crowe---the Security Management Department has helped a great number of customers. Their expertise



also has helped their new leading petty officer, Yeoman 1st Class Mario Ortiz, adjust to his new work center.



“I rely heavily on my junior Sailors, because they’ve been at this command longer than me and are more versed in the new programs we operate,” said Ortiz.



Due to NAVSTA Norfolk Sailor’s clearance levels needing to be updated every few years, Ortiz and the rest of his department use NBIS to initiate investigations or re-investigations in someone’s record when their clearance is due to expire. Security Management also uses NBIS to check Sailors out of the command when they detach from NAVSTA Norfolk.



While conducting clearance investigations, background checks and approving access to computers can be a laborious endeavor, the Sailors of NAVSTA Norfolk’s Security Management Department are up for the challenge and motivated by the fact that their job is mission critical.

