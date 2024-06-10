Photo Story: 824th Engineers complete sidewalk troop project during 2024 training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 824th Engineer Detachment (Concrete), a Wisconsin National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 824th Engineer Detachment (Concrete), a Wisconsin National Guard unit based in Baraboo, work on a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk June 7, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 824th Engineer Detachment (Concrete), a Wisconsin National Guard unit based in Baraboo, work on a troop project to replace a section of sidewalk June 7, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



