Four inspiring words guide cadet's path to success

Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro poses at the fountain on the U.S. Air Force Academy...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro poses at the fountain on the U.S. Air Force Academy Terrazzo with Cadets 1st Class Sung Choi and Daniel Jeong. Seniors traditionally jump into the fountain after completing their last class before graduation. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro) see less | View Image Page

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – During Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro’s semester as group commander at the U.S. Air Force Academy, his command team created the model of “four G’s”: gratitude, growth, greatness and grace. He believes that a deliberate focus on these four motivational words daily uplifts and inspires himself and his cadets.



As Castro reflects on his cadet journey, he said each of the four Gs were essential parts of his development. He attributes them to his success.

Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro hops off the bus as he arrives in the cadet area on In-processing Day.



Moving from Hawaii to Colorado was a culture shock. He is thankful to his fellow cadets, faculty and staff members who helped him feel immediately welcomed and helped him cope with the drastic changes. He reflects on that time with a sense of gratitude.



“I am beyond grateful for all people I’ve met throughout my journey at the Academy.” Castro said. “The other day, [Dean of the Faculty Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre] told us to never forget where we come from or the people who helped us along the way. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my parents, friends, mentors, teachers, permanent-party leadership and the Martinson Honors Program.”



In addition to the military aspects of life at the Academy, Castro also dealt with high-altitude conditions and his first true experience of winter weather. Indeed, before Castro arrived in the fall of 2020, he had seen snow only once.



At the beginning of his Academy journey, Castro learned to become a good follower. Eventually, he had opportunities to practice leadership and hone his skills. His leadership experiences include Cadet Summer Operations Squadron superintendent and also director of operations. This year, he led more than 1,000 cadets as commander of Group 4.



His squadron air officer commanding Maj. Lucas Rider observed Castro’s development as a leader. He said Castro is prepared to take his skills into graduate school and, ultimately, as an acquisitions officer in the Space Force.



“Brett Castro represents nearly everything we develop in leaders of character,” Rider said. “As cadet group commander for Group 4, he truly elevated performance. He lives honorably for the Department of Defense in so many ways. He is respected by his peers and has earned my respect.”



Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro is all smiles after earning his jump wings during the U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Freefall Parachuting course.

Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro is all smiles after earning his jump wings during the U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Freefall Parachuting course. Castro will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Operations Research May 30, 2024. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro)



Constantly striving for greatness

During Castro’s cadet career, he focused on giving his best each day and strove to exemplify excellence.



One example of striving for greatness is when he conducted research for the Pacific Air Forces cadet research program. For his efforts and achievements, he received the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences Cadet First Class Award for the Top Cadet Summer Research Program Work and Project.



Likewise, as group commander, Castro led his group to the highest score in the Cadet Wing. Seven of the group’s 10 squadrons performed in the wing’s top 10.



“That shows everything starts with taking care of your people. The results will follow,” Castro said.



Giving grace to himself and others

Castro considers grace as important as striving for greatness. Everyone aspires to be great, but when they fall short, effective leaders should forgive and help their people realize the lessons to be learned, he said. This also ties into the growth mindset as cadets learn from mistakes.



“You have to have grace for people when they don’t achieve their goals,” Castro said. “You have to have grace for yourself, too. Ask yourself, ‘What can you learn from this, and how can you grow?’”



Castro, a Operations Research major and Japanese minor, is on track to graduate with a 3.8 grade point average. In the fall, the National Reconnaissance Office scholarship recipient begins a master’s degree program in Data Science at the University of Virginia. He looks forward to bringing his 4 Gs to his career as an acquisitions manager.



“I feel sad that my Academy journey is coming to a close,” Castro said. “Something a classmate told me really stuck with me. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.’ Right now, I am focused on smiling my last few days here. This whole semester has been about giving back and making happy memories with my friends.”