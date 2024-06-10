A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence: 25th ID Soldiers Accepted to West Point Military Academy

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – This Spring, the United States Military Academy at West Point announced both its 2024 university and preparatory academy accepting class.



Among those granted acceptance to the university and prep academy are five 25th Infantry Division active-duty Army Soldiers.



The two Soldiers accepted to the Academy include Sgt. Quinlan Clark; 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Spc. Christopher Thompson; 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



The three Soldiers accepted to the preparatory academy include Spc. Benjamin Jesse; 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Spc. Nasir Clark; Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 25th Inf. Div. Artillery Brigade, and Spc. Samuel Wolcott, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Brigade, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat team.



The ‘Lightfighters’ have all committed themselves to not only pursuing higher education, but to transitioning from enlisted service members to commissioned officers by furthering their military careers.



“Congratulations and thank you for representing this division and our Army,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, the 25th Inf. Div. and U.S. Army Hawaii commanding general to the soon-to-be cadets.



The U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School – known as USMPAPS, the Prep School or West Point Prep – was formally established in 1946, but the history of ‘prepping’ Soldiers for West Point has been done since Congress enacted legislation in 1916 authorizing Solider appointments to West Point.



The academy exists today as an avenue of opportunity for a carefully selected group of Soldiers and civilians by providing them with the academic, leadership, and physical skills that will prepare them for success as cadets at the U.S. Military Academy.



Jesse, one of the preparatory school acceptees, recalled his first exposure to West Point and how it encouraged him to want to attend the academy.



“I was one of ten that got invited to West Point around November of last year,” said Jesse. “I toured the campus, watched a football game, and realized that this was an opportunity. I couldn’t pass it up.”



Jesse, an Orlando, Florida native, said that he was filled with a mix of emotions when he found out that he had been selected to attend the preparatory academy.



“My 1st sergeant called me over with a few of my peers and told me that I had been accepted. There was a lot of joy, a little bit of nervousness as I take a new step into my life, and me and my peers were able to rejoice because my leadership and unit have always been excited for me and try their best to help me succeed.”



Spc. Clark is another preparatory school acceptee who recalled his excitement when he found out via prank from his commander that he had been accepted into the program.



“While at the brigade St. Barbara’s Ball in April, the brigade commander, Col. [Joseph] Katz was making an announcement congratulating people, then he said that there was an Article 15 Solider in the room and called me on stage,” said Clark. “I was nervous going up, but once I did, he told me that I had been accepted to the prep academy in front of the entire brigade. Everyone was standing and clapping; it’s a moment that I’ll never forget.”



Clark, a Birmingham, Alabama native, noted how once he was presented with the opportunity of applying for the program, how both his family and his leadership were by his side and encouraging him throughout his application process.



“My family was pushing me the whole time, and they’re super excited,” said Clark. “My wife kept drilling it into me how great of an opportunity it was. My family would send me stuff about West Point, and now that they know I got accepted, they already have West Point paraphernalia and gear.”



Established in 1802, the United States Military Academy (USMA), or West Point, is renowned for producing exceptional leaders. Initially founded by President Thomas Jefferson to train officers for the rapidly expanding Army of the time, West Point has continued to evolve over time to our Nation’s needs and upholds its mission of educating, training and inspiring cadets to become leaders of character, prepared to serve their country with honor and distinction.



“You all represent a relentless pursuit of excellence as evidence by your selection to attend West Point in the upcoming year,” said Evans.



Both Jesse and Clark expressed their excitement and anticipation to attend the preparatory school.



“I’m excited to see where this journey takes me,” said Jesse. “So far, everyone around me has embraced this new change with open arms. After commissioning I hope to promote to Captain in under five years.”



“I’m looking forward to learning more, meeting new people, and learning how to become a greater leader,” said Clark. “I know a lot of people who just take things one day at a time, but I think that’s not something people should do, especially when opportunities are in front of you. Take advantage and capitalize on those things; I did, and now I’m in a really good school and looking forward to the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:02 Story ID: 473570 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence: 25th ID Soldiers Accepted to West Point Military Academy, by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.