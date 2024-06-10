Army Reserve's top enlisted leader makes May 2024 visit to Fort McCoy; makes special visit to Reserve quartermaster unit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, visits...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, visits with members of the Army Reserve and the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Betty was visiting the unit to witness their work and participation in the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve. Betty was at McCoy for a couple of days in mid-May to visit with Soldiers and units all across the installation. As the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, Betty is the principal enlisted advisor to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and other senior Army leaders on regulations, policies, and quality of life issues related to nearly 178,000 Army Reserve Soldiers. Prior to this selection, Betty served as the senior enlisted advisor to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General (U.S. Army Reserve). He also has previously served as the command sergeant major for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, visited with members of the Army Reserve and the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Betty was visiting the unit to witness their work and participation in the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve. While with the 238th Soldiers, he also shared a meal with the unit.



Betty was at McCoy for a couple of days in mid-May to visit with Soldiers and units all across the installation.



According to his biography at https://www.usar.army.mil/Leadership/Article-View/Article/1523140/command-sergeant-major-gregory-betty, as the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, Betty is the principal enlisted advisor to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and other senior Army leaders on regulations, policies, and quality of life issues related to nearly 178,000 Army Reserve Soldiers.



"Prior to this selection, Betty served as the senior enlisted advisor to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General (U.S. Army Reserve)," the biography states. "Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty began his career with the United States Army in April 1988. He completed basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Va. Throughout his military career, ... Betty has served in every enlisted leadership position, from team leader to command sergeant major. He has also served as senior logistics noncommissioned officer, first sergeant, and operations sergeant."



He also has previously served as the command sergeant major for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy.



The 238th Soldiers were competing in the field feeding portion of the Connelly competition.



