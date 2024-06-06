U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District wins Silver Ribbon Award at 2024 Chicago River Blue Award Ceremony

Photo By Emily Helton | From left to right: Bradley Roback (Chicago Department of Planning and Development),...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | From left to right: Bradley Roback (Chicago Department of Planning and Development), John Belcik (USACE Fish Biologist), Akilah Martin (USACE Interdisciplinary Planner), Sally Fletcher (Friends Board President) and Margaret Frisbie (Friends Executive Director) at the Silver Ribbon Award Ceremony in Chicago. Photo credit: Ian Vecchiotti see less | View Image Page

Chicago District employees John Belcik and Akilah Martin accepted the Silver Ribbon Award on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for their part in the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan. The award was presented during the annual Friends of the Chicago River’s Big Fish Ball Gala held on May 29, 2024.



‘Friends’ is an organization that works in partnership with municipalities, businesses, community groups, schools, peer organizations, government agencies and individuals on projects that benefit the Chicago River.



Joining them was Bradley Roback from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development. Other agency partners include the Chicago Park District, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Forest Preserves of Cook County, who have worked together on this plan since July 2019.



“Collaborating with DPD, MWRD, FPDCC, and CPD on the Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan was a much needed effort and the impact of this work is already being realized. Such a honor to partner with these agencies in supporting the Chicago Waterways to thrive”, says Martin, Interdisciplinary Planner for the Chicago District.



The Chicago Waterways Restoration Framework Plan is a strategic river-edge opportunity site identifying plan, conducted by the USACE with their local agency partners. Through the process to create this plan, USACE leveraged the broad river expertise of the City of Chicago’s River Ecology and Governance Task Force members and agency partners to collect ideas, opportunities, and potential locations for the next phase of river restoration. The site-based recommendations include ideas for future enhanced habitats, stormwater management, and recreational improvements.



The Silver Ribbon award goes to projects that exhibit an exceptional level of sustainable practices and design excellence on multiple levels. Award winners are making intentional choices to drive innovation for the continued protection and restoration of the Chicago-Calumet River system and surrounding watersheds.



Belcik, a Fish Biologist with the Chicago District, adds, “The award means a lot to me personally and professionally because it means that there’s a desire to continue the river’s improvements and make it a recreation destination rather than just something that’s there. I look forward to me and my kids eventually being able to fully utilize the river as a recreational spot. For the district it means a great starting point for sponsors to being identifying potential civil works projects and starting a partnership with the district to undertake those projects.”