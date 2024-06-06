FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldier and Family Readiness Group hosts a Men’s Health Symposium in the C Bldg. Atrium, June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to coincide with Men’s Health Month and offer resources to promote a healthy lifestyle.



According to BACH’s Inpatient Behavioral Health head nurse Capt. Anthony Bunnell, “The intent of this symposium is to promote healthy living and educate males of all ages to the resources and services available on Fort Campbell.”



At the event, men in the Fort Campbell community can speak one-on-one with representatives from Blanchfield and Fort Campbell to include Nutrition Care Division, Armed Forces Wellness Center, Behavioral Health, Physical Therapy, Family Advocacy Programs/Army Community Service, Educational & Developmental Intervention Services, Urology, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Physical Fitness, Aquatics, and more. These teams plan to share education on the myriad of programs and services available at BACH and Fort Campbell to better men’s health.



Beyond the personal benefits gained by attendees from the supporting agencies at the health symposium, the focus on overall health enables the BACH community to maintain medical readiness, which firmly supports BACH’s mission, ‘Without compromise, we are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our Warfighters, Families, and Community.’



-XXX-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 12:24 Story ID: 473510 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Men’s Health Symposium Promotes Services, Resources, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.