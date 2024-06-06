Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Men’s Health Symposium Promotes Services, Resources

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Story by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldier and Family Readiness Group hosts a Men’s Health Symposium in the C Bldg. Atrium, June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to coincide with Men’s Health Month and offer resources to promote a healthy lifestyle.

    According to BACH’s Inpatient Behavioral Health head nurse Capt. Anthony Bunnell, “The intent of this symposium is to promote healthy living and educate males of all ages to the resources and services available on Fort Campbell.”

    At the event, men in the Fort Campbell community can speak one-on-one with representatives from Blanchfield and Fort Campbell to include Nutrition Care Division, Armed Forces Wellness Center, Behavioral Health, Physical Therapy, Family Advocacy Programs/Army Community Service, Educational & Developmental Intervention Services, Urology, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Physical Fitness, Aquatics, and more. These teams plan to share education on the myriad of programs and services available at BACH and Fort Campbell to better men’s health.

    Beyond the personal benefits gained by attendees from the supporting agencies at the health symposium, the focus on overall health enables the BACH community to maintain medical readiness, which firmly supports BACH’s mission, ‘Without compromise, we are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our Warfighters, Families, and Community.’

    -XXX-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 12:24
    Story ID: 473510
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Men’s Health Symposium Promotes Services, Resources, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT