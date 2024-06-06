Empowering Our Troops: A Recruiter's Mission to Support Every Soldier

Recruiters play a pivotal role in shaping the future of any organization. Within the military, they are Retention Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), and their influence extends beyond just filling ranks. Retention NCOs are the frontline ambassadors of the armed forces, responsible for identifying, enlisting, and reenlisting the next generation of service members. This is where retention NCOs like Task Force Paxton and Pennsylvania National Guard's SSG Lisa Marie Duffy come in.



With a wide smile and her small notebook in hand, SSG Duffy approaches members of Task Force Paxton, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s Security Forces unit, and sparks up a simple conversation.



“I try to focus on all Soldiers, not just the ones in their retention window,” says Duffy, a 22-year Army veteran who has served on Active Duty, in the Army Reserve, and the Army National Guard. “There is more that goes into retention than just ‘retaining’ a Soldier.”



A Military Police officer by trade, she took on the additional duty of Retention NCO when her then-Sergeant Major suggested she take on the challenge and share her wealth of knowledge in all facets of the Army. She has been in this role full-time for the past four years.



Most deployments involve service members supporting various missions. This particular deployment for her is different. SSG Duffy is the first retention NCO to deploy specifically as a retention NCO for the National Guard. This means her main and only focus is speaking with Soldiers about their retention needs and answering any questions they may have. Sharing the benefits and joys of the Army is personal to SSG Duffy. “I joined the Army on a whim, and it was the first time I felt truly appreciated and acknowledged.”



Task Force Paxton's primary role in the Horn of Africa is providing security and support throughout the many outstations in the region. Deployed Soldiers’ primary focus is on completing their mission, so retention is not always top of mind. That is why it is important to focus on Soldiers’ retention needs. That is where SSG Duffy’s role comes into play.



The role has had much success. Since February 2024, 102 Task Force Paxton Soldiers across the Horn of Africa have signed extensions in the Pennsylvania National Guard. However, the support from a retention NCO is more than that.



“Making sure bonuses are paid, education and school options are explored, or even GI benefits are transferred are just some of what I do,” said Duffy. “My job isn’t just to extend Soldiers but to help set them and their families up for success.”



Success encompasses more than just the military aspect of their lives. Part of the knowledge she shares with Soldiers is regarding resources available to them through the Guard, like resume writing. This service helps Soldiers translate their military experience into civilian experience, enabling them to maximize their military experience in their personal lives.



She is aware that not all Soldiers will reenlist and stay in the service. Some prefer to serve one enlistment contract and not do more time. For those Soldiers, Duffy says there are tools and ways they can still get help.



“If, for one reason or another, they decide to just do one contract in the PA National Guard, that’s perfectly fine. However, it is important that they prepare in advance for life after the military,” said Duffy. “That means thinking about Tricare coverage or post-9/11 education benefits. Many times, Soldiers will think about these benefits and decide to stay in a bit longer to further enjoy them. For many, the Guard is a family system they may not have outside.”



Mission success is more than just contracts and extensions. For SSG Duffy, it is about showing genuine care and concern for every Soldier’s needs, knowing any bit of knowledge could help or change their life.



“In my role, I can travel and get to see the Task Force as a whole and see the big picture,” said Duffy. “I feel like my job allows me to play a role in their success, the success of Task Force Paxton, and CJTF-HOA.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 06:12 Story ID: 473471 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering Our Troops: A Recruiter's Mission to Support Every Soldier, by SSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.