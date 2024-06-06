Multinational Medical Interoperability: NATO MILMED COE's Efforts for Vigorous Warrior and Clean Care 2024

BALATONFÜRED, Hungary --The NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine (NATO MILMED COE), in collaboration with the voluntary host nation Hungary, hosted the Vigorous Warrior 2024 and Clean Care 2024 medical exercises from May 4 to May 8, 2024. Vigorous Warrior, led by Hungarian Col. Laszlo Fazekas, director of NATO MILMED COE, is regarded as the largest multinational medical exercise in NATO history with 38 nations and partners confirming participation.



“It is incredibly impressive to see all these NATO and partner nations in the medical field come together to solve problems, take care of patients and save as many lives as possible,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Ochsner, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) commander, 140th Medical Group.



This year is the first time these two exercises were run simultaneously in response to increased real-world CBRN threats. Clean Care, led by United States Army Lt. Col. Mark T. Williams, Clean Care exercise director, U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General, tests NATO interoperability with CBRN defense and medical aid in a CBRN-scenario environment.



“It was felt that in the modern battlefield, trauma is not the only danger and CBRN components must be added to the battlefield scenario,” remarked U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Patten, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) enhanced response force package (CERFP) flight surgeon, 140th Medical Group.



He further explained that this year's scenario, adapted by NATO MILMED COE, features a fictitious peer-level opponent that challenges NATO, causing various health risks, including vector-borne diseases, food and water-borne diseases, respiratory diseases, and industrial and environmental hazards, as well as CBRN threats. The patients undergo a continuum of care, starting with hot zone triage and decontamination (DECON), where emergent treatment of CBRN exposure and trauma will also take place. They then proceed to Role 1 for damage control resuscitation, Role 2 for damage control surgery, and then onto Role 3 within the theater or Role 4, outside the theater, for definitive and specialty care.



“We practice NATO interoperability between CBRN defense and medical capabilities in a tactical environment from the point of injury through to a Role 2 medical treatment facility,” said Williams. “We are making sure that at a time of crisis, we have already created the standardization and interoperability requirements to provide a smoother process in terrible environments.”



The Colorado National Guard (CONG), with support and vision from the United States European Command, was on ground at the Bakonykút training area in Hungary showcasing medical readiness and excellence through the CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), a domestic mission unique in that it combines the efforts of CBRN and DECON with the medical elements designated as Role 1 by NATO.



“This is where we uniquely fit in that our Role 1 is combined with DECON and trains primarily on domestic response, where we can medically treat CBRN casualties immediately before and after decontamination,” said Patten.



The Vigorous Warrior and Clean Care 2024 exercises provide a unique opportunity to work in a multinational medical response environment and serve as a starting point to learn from each nation's experiences.



“In this exercise, we are not teaching anything to anyone,” said Patten. “We are demonstrating how we solve the problem of treating CBRN patients while going through the decontamination process within the US system. We give our partners and friends an example of how we solve this problem and make our partners think about the problem and develop their strategy to mitigate what would happen in a domestic event.”

