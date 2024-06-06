Skyward Oaths: A Re-Enlistment Beneath the Wings

In a ceremony marked by camaraderie and commitment, two Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing reenlisted behind the tail of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Epic Sun exercise, June 7, 2024.



Staff Sgt. Landon Harkey and Staff Sgt. Caleb Eudy, both firefighters with the 145th Civil Engineering Squadron, reaffirmed their dedication to service in picturesque fashion as the towering presence of the C-17 provided a dramatic and fitting backdrop for the event.



Epic Sun is a three-phase combat readiness exercise that challenged members of the 145th Airlift Wing to conduct a mock deployment to a wartime environment. While the conflict is fictional, the training is very real, including aerial troop and equipment transports between the Charlotte Air National Guard Base and New London Regional Training Site (RTS).



For the duration of the exercise, the RTS functioned as a deployed Forward Operating Site, where Harkey and Eudy received hands-on training in their career field.



“I enjoy being able to be with my people,” said Staff Sgt. Harkey, a firefighter both in the military and in his civilian occupation. “It’s nice being able to train in my civilian job and my military job and have it carry over.”



The ceremony included the recitation of the Oath of Enlistment conducted by 145th Civil Engineering Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. J.R. Eaton, reaffirming the Airmen's commitment to uphold the Constitution and fulfill their duties with integrity, while the aircraft’s presence underscored the importance of the logistics and support operations that enable successful missions worldwide.



As Air Force firefighters, Harkey and Eudy handle a wide range of situations, including wildfires, burning rocket fuel, and incidents involving hazardous materials.



While it can be dangerous, Air Force firefighters are one of the many essential careers needed to fulfill the Air Force Mission. Yet if you ask Harkey, he will tell you with full enthusiasm “I believe I have the best job in the Air Force!”

