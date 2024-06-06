Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman | U.S. Army Sgt. Samuel Hayford, a Network Communication Systems Specialist with the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman | U.S. Army Sgt. Samuel Hayford, a Network Communication Systems Specialist with the 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Delaware National Guard, assists fellow Soldiers as they load communications equipment for movement to the field during CSTX 24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, on June 5, 2024. CSTX 24-01 is a Combat Support Training Exercise that ensures America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and equipped at the scale and speed required to support the joint force, multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman) see less | View Image Page

Always Be Patient, and Things Will Fall into Place



FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA - With sweat and a smile on his face, U.S. Army Sgt. Samuel Hayford said, “For junior enlisted, I always tell them to be patient.” Hayford then shared some challenges he has faced while serving in the Army.



Originally from Guyana, West Africa, and now living in Dover, Delaware, Hayford serves in the Delaware National Guard’s 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion and works as an Army network communication systems specialist (25H). Before becoming a 25H, Hayford was a radio operator/maintainer (25C), often referred to as a “Cable Dog.”



During his time as a 25-series, Hayford was tasked with running cable for signal operations and any other tasks attributed to radio operations.



“We have to be an anchor,” Hayford said while explaining the significance of communication to the Army’s mission. “We have to be able to communicate with each other to have a successful mission. Communication is everything.”



While reflecting on an experience from the Basic Leadership Course, Hayford shared how his instructors believed that he had the potential to become an exceptional Non-Commissioned Officer. This experience helped him decide to stay in the Army. “Things have not been smooth,” said Hayford, “But I still believe that I need to be at the right place, do what I need to do, at the right time, and things will fall into place.”



One may not find the word patience within the Army’s beloved LDRSHIP acronym, but it is an important quality to have as a Soldier.



“So my advice to them,” Hayford said of junior enlisted Soldiers, “is that in whatever they are doing, whatever MOS, whatever they have been assigned to do, just do it; don’t look at what somebody else is doing, or what you are doing or not doing, just do what you have been assigned and do it from the best of your ability, and at the right time, things will fall in place for you.”



Story by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman