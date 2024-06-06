Secretary of the Air Force visits Bangor Air National Guard Base

BANGOR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Maine – Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing on June 7, 2024, as part of a senior leader visit and invitation from U.S. Senator Susan Collins.



During his installation visit, Secretary Kendall was joined by Senator Collins, Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard, and Col. Byron Newell, 101st Air Refueling Wing commander.

Secretary Kendall met with senior leaders of the 101st Air Refueling Wing along with community leaders from the greater Bangor area. Secretary Kendall had the opportunity to join Airmen for lunch at the installation dining facility, received a mission brief from the Wing commander and participated in an award ceremony for local Airmen.



“Meeting Airmen and Guardians is one of my favorite parts of serving as the Secretary,’’ said Secretary Kendall. “Spending time with the Air Guardsmen of the 101st was special—it was clear to me their dedication to the mission and commitment to professionalism.”



Following the award presentation, both Senator Collins and Secretary Kendall delivered official remarks as part of a base-wide meeting with the 101st Air Refueling Wing. The Secretary spoke on the importance of an agile, disciplined and multi-capable force, and the 101st Air Refueling Wing’s impact on Air Mobility Command and aerial refueling.



“Our total force of Active Duty, Reserve and Guard is formidable,” said Secretary Kendall. “Together we are one team, focused on the one fight—providing for our nation’s defense and security. It was clear to me the Air Guardsmen of Bangor are focused on this task.”



After making comments and answering several questions from the audience, the official party exited the hangar for Secretary Kendall to board his departing flight on the nearby runway.



“It was an incredible honor to have both Secretary Kendall and Senator Collins visit the MAINEiacs,” said Brig. Gen. Dunn. “We are grateful Secretary Kendall was able to meet with our Airmen and local and state leaders to witness firsthand the amount of community support the Maine National Guard receives.”



The mission of the approximately 1,000 members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing is to deploy and employ air refueling, airlift, expeditionary aerospace, and combat support forces around the world, while supporting National Security, Homeland Defense, and State of Maine objectives at home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:49 Story ID: 473433 Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US Hometown: BANGOR, MAINE, US Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force visits Bangor Air National Guard Base, by 1st Lt. Melissa Willette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.