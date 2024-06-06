Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amanda Ward Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Colonel

    BAKER CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Michigan National Guard

    Baker City, Oregon native, Amanda Ward has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air National Guard (ANG). Col. Ward is currently serving as the 217th Air Component Operations Squadron (ACOS) commander with 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Mich.

    After graduating from the University of Idaho in 2002, she joined the active-duty Air Force where she spent four years as an airfield operations officer. Ward then went on to serve in the Oregon ANG at Kingsley Field ANGB for nearly six years. Following her service Oregon ANG, she went on to serve in the Mississippi ANG, at Key Field ANGB from January 2012 to July 2022. In August 2022, she joined the Michigan ANG where she assumed command of the 217th ACOS.

    In her 22-year military career, Ward has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster.

