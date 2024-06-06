USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Japan

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith | From left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force General Yoshihide Yoshida, JGSDF chief of...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith | From left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force General Yoshihide Yoshida, JGSDF chief of staff, a JGSDF honor guardsman, and Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander, walk during an honor guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2024. Paparo visited the Japanese prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, and other Government of Japan officials as part of his first visit to the country since becoming commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith) see less | View Image Page

TOKYO – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Japan from May 27-29, 2024, for the first time since assuming command earlier this month.



Paparo met with senior Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa, Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara, Japan Joint Staff Chief of Staff Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, and Deputy National Security Advisor Atsuo Suzuki. He underscored the U.S. commitment to advance our shared interest of a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Discussions included the DPRK’s recent missile launch and persistent violations of UN Security Council Resolutions, and trilateral cooperation between Japan, Philippine and U.S. forces following April’s first-ever leaders-level trilateral summit.



Paparo expressed appreciation to Japan for its leadership in building alliances with like-minded partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Both the U.S. and Japan underscored their commitment to upholding alliance agreements and the shared fundamental values of freedom, democracy and the rules-based international order in accordance with international law.



Paparo was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Brig. Gen. George Rowell IV, deputy commander of U.S. Forces Japan.