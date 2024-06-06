Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Japan

    New INDOPACOM commander completes first visit to Japan

    From left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force General Yoshihide Yoshida, JGSDF chief of

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    TOKYO – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Japan from May 27-29, 2024, for the first time since assuming command earlier this month.

    Paparo met with senior Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa, Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara, Japan Joint Staff Chief of Staff Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, and Deputy National Security Advisor Atsuo Suzuki. He underscored the U.S. commitment to advance our shared interest of a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Discussions included the DPRK’s recent missile launch and persistent violations of UN Security Council Resolutions, and trilateral cooperation between Japan, Philippine and U.S. forces following April’s first-ever leaders-level trilateral summit.

    Paparo expressed appreciation to Japan for its leadership in building alliances with like-minded partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Both the U.S. and Japan underscored their commitment to upholding alliance agreements and the shared fundamental values of freedom, democracy and the rules-based international order in accordance with international law.

    Paparo was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Brig. Gen. George Rowell IV, deputy commander of U.S. Forces Japan.

