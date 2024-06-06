USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to the Republic of Korea

SEOUL – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), visited the Republic of Korea (ROK) from May 29-30, 2024, reaffirming the United States ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance. This trip marked Paparo’s first visit to the country as the USINDOPACOM commander.



In Seoul, Paparo met with senior ROK officials, including President Yoon Suk Yeol, Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik, Minister for Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, and Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Kim Myung-soo, to discuss the security environment in the IndoPacific region and underscore USINDOPACOM’s resolute commitment to the defense and security of the ROK.



Paparo reiterated the U.S.’s commitments to a strong defense relationship with the ROK armed forces, to extended deterrence, and to trilateral cooperation between the ROK, Japan, and the U.S. to enhance interoperability between their respective forces, including defense against illegal missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Expressing admiration for the ROK’s humanitarian assistance, including the recent aid to Kenya, he noted that such activities demonstrate the ROK’s determination to become a Global Pivotal State in accordance with its Indo-Pacific Strategy.



The U.S.-ROK combined forces remain ready and postured to protect the ROK against any threat or adversary, backed by an extensive range of capabilities, including conventional, nuclear and missile defense. Utilization of such capabilities is defensive in nature and intended to maintain alliance readiness.



Paparo underscored that the U.S.-ROK Alliance remains a linchpin of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula, highlighting USINDOPACOM’s efforts to advance the U.S.-ROK relationship through cooperation, commitment to regional security and a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Throughout his visit, Paparo was accompanied by Chargé d’affaires Joy Sakurai, U.S. Embassy Seoul and Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command, who oversees the U.S.-ROK mil-to-mil relationship.

