Wright-Patt celebrates AAPI Heritage month with a festival

WRIGHT_PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - The 88th Air Base Wing special observance committee hosted a cultural festival for base personnel in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month on May 30 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



“The theme of this year’s event is honoring our heritage, celebrating our diversity, and shaping our future,” said Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW deputy commander, in his opening remarks. “I truly believe our strength comes from our differences, our unique heritage, and our diversity of thought.”



Committee members planned and executed the event to pay tribute to the generations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who enrich our nation’s history and to celebrate those who continue to be pivotal in its success.



“I want to take the time to reflect and celebrate the important role that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have played in our shared history,” said committee member Capt. Theresa Luong, Medical Surgical Unit nurse, 88th Medical Group. “AAPI Heritage month is an opportunity to learn more about people, culture, and accomplishments, and to highlight AAPI voices and leadership.”



The free festival featured cultural dance demonstrations, Asian food samplings, an art display of images of Asian American service members and their stories, local community resource booths, henna station, food trucks and a bounce house.



Local dance teams who put on a performance included: Global Dance Team (Indian dancers), Sayaw FilipinOH (Filipino dancers), Ineffable Heist (K-Pop dancers), and Taiko Drummers (Japanese drummers).



“Being on the committee was meaningful and a way to give love and share the diversity and culture that we have here at Wright-Patt,” said Airman 1st Class Charisse Santiago, 4N051 Medical Technician OB/GYN, 88th Medical Group. “This event is really meaningful to everybody, especially us immigrants here in the U.S., feeling, being accepted and appreciated in the community. We just want to thank all the support that we got and to be able to celebrate this kind of festival.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:38 Story ID: 473388 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patt celebrates AAPI Heritage month with a festival, by Alyssa Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.