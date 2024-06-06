Powers Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Charles Powers graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Charles Powers graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 6, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Charles Powers graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 6, 2024.



Powers, from Missoula, Montana, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to serve his country.



“I’ve always had a lot of pride in our country and what we stand for, so I was eager to serve,” said Powers. “Being a part of something bigger than myself has always been important to me. I also want to be able to look back later in life and be proud of my career. The Navy will allow me to challenge myself in ways I don’t think would be possible in a different career. Enlisting allows me to see what I’m capable of personally and professionally."



Powers, 23, graduated from Hellgate High School and was a member of the two-time state championship baseball team. Following high school, he worked as a carpenter and was recently promoted to assistant superintendent.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today's newest Sailors. Powers is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Powers, the award is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Winning this award is a huge achievement, and it shows me that I’ve learned and grown as a person while I was here. A big goal of mine was to be a different person by the end of boot camp. I had a lot of expectations for myself, so the recognition I’ve received is confirmation that I’m progressing. I know now that if I can put this same effort into my career the fleet, I’ll be successful.”



Powers’ RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Jeanette Rodriguez, Aviation Survival Equipmentman 1st Class (PR1) Mark Lewis, and Cryptologic Technician Maintenance 1st Class (CTM1) Jacob Perez, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“Each of my RDCs taught me something that I’ll take with me as I move on,” he said. “PR1 Lewis, my second RDC, was always there to motivate me when needed. He had such a positive mindset and always knew how to keep me and the other recruits in a good headspace. Knowing how to keep a level head when the situation becomes stressful is an important skill, and I’m really appreciative of those lessons he and the other RDCs taught us.”



Additionally, Powers said his family and fellow recruits helped push him to success.



“My family was incredibly supportive of me, and their love and generosity really motivated me when I started to doubt myself,” said Powers. “My friends from back home and all the other recruits I’ve met here who have become family to me encouraged me so much. Without all these people in my corner, it would have been difficult to make these past 10 weeks as successful as they’ve been.”



Powers said his biggest challenge was learning how to communicate effectively with such a wide range of people.



“Everyone here has a different background and joined the Navy for different reasons,” he said. “I had to find out what motivated each person before I could get them to work as a team. Finding common ground wasn’t easy at first, but by the completion of our training you could see everyone coming around and working together more and more. It made me realize that I needed to be an example so that others could follow my lead. If I were willing to make sacrifices, they would be more willing to do the same. The entire division came out of boot camp with a better understanding of what it takes to accomplish the mission.”



After graduation, Powers will attend the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician (EOD) preoperatory course in Great Lakes, Illinois, where he will focus on swim stroke development, physical conditioning, and classroom instruction for small boat operations, professional military education, and risk management.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.