    Susanna Marquardt Has Graduated from Basic Training

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Story by Susanna Marquardt 

    Atlanta, GA native, ‌U.S. [Civilian] Susanna Marquardt has graduated from basic training at Fort Meade, MD. [Civilian] Marquardt is a graduate of Chattahoochee, , . [Civilian] Marquardt graduated university from Georgia State University, , .

