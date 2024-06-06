Luper retires after distinguished military career

Col. Ben Luper, a highly respected officer with an illustrious career in the United States Army, retired after nearly three decades of dedicated service. The retirement ceremony, celebrating his remarkable contributions and leadership, was held at Frontier Chapel on May 31, 2024.



The ceremony began with an invocation and "Honors to the Nation" played by the 77th United States Army Band.



Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Chief of Public Affairs, Office of the Secretary of the Army, despite a delayed flight, delivered a heartfelt speech via Zoom.



“‘Leadership is of the spirit compounded by personality and vision.’ It is an old leadership quote, which fits Ben very well I think,” Rafferty said.



Luper's military journey began in 1996 when he received his commission in the Field Artillery from the University of Arkansas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. His early assignments included roles at Fort Bragg, where he served as Company Fire Support Officer and Battery Fire Direction Officer in the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment (AFAR).



After graduating from the Field Artillery Captains’ Career Course and Combined Arms and Service Staff School in 2001, he served as a G3 Division Planner in South Korea. He later returned to Fort Bragg and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom I and II.



After graduating from the U.S. Army War College, Luper commanded the 6th Recruiting Brigade in Las Vegas and contributed significantly to the Army Futures Command at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



Throughout his career, Luper earned numerous decorations, including the Legion of Merit Medal and Bronze Star Medal. He holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



The ceremony featured a slideshow of Luper and his family. Known for his enthusiasm for Red Bull, Luper's spirit filled the event. He received awards, including a Distinguished Member certificate of the 319th Field Artillery Regiment and a Certificate of Retirement. His children, Colton and Addison, received "Army Brat" certificates, and his wife, Lindee, earned the Meritorious Public Service Medal.



Reflecting on his career, Luper mentioned the number one rule he learned.



“What's rule number one? Be a good dude,” Luper said. “That's all you gotta do. Be a good dude in the army. Be a good dude for your family and be a good dude toward yourself and you'll be fine. And so that is implicated in to a lot of my leadership style.”



The ceremony concluded with the 77th United States Army Band playing the Army Song, marking the end of a tribute to a legacy of leadership and dedication.

