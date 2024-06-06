The First Female Muslim Army Chaplain Embraces Diversity

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Bill Green administered the Oath of Office...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Bill Green administered the Oath of Office to future Soldiers, Prezmysalw Fratczak, representing the Coalition of Spirit-Filled Churches; Alante Thomas, representing the Full Gospel Fellowship of Churches and Ministry International; Yuwari Wisala, representing the Coalition of Spirt-Filled Churches and virtually, Robert Keys, representing Liberty Baptist Fellowship at the All American Chapel, Fort Liberty on June 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrion Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains commissioned the first female Muslim Chaplain in the Army during a three-day Army Chaplain Experience event at Fort Liberty.



Second Lt. Khady Ndiaye was commissioned on June 5 at the All American Chapel by Maj. Gen. Bill Green, the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains.



“I joined the Army because I wanted to do something different at first,” said Ndiaye, representing the American Muslim Army Forces. “My main purpose now is to maintain the well-being of Soldiers morally and emotionally.”



Ndiaye will now have to complete her chaplaincy training and join an Army Reserve unit at Fort Totten, New York City – and, she hopes, inspire the men and women who protect our nation.



In the heart of our nation's military, among the challenges of duty and the trials of service, there's a group of individuals who go above and beyond the traditional role of a Soldier. The Army Chaplain Corps embodies the ethos of "Our Army, Your Calling," offering spiritual leadership, moral guidance, and pastoral care that extends beyond the battlefield into the hearts and souls of those they serve.



“Army Chaplains currently serve over 200 religious faith groups while caring for the entire Army family,” said Green, “The Army family includes all Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and their Family Members regardless of their personal beliefs.”



The Army Chaplain Corps offers a non-judgmental ear, a safe space for Soldiers to express their fears, hopes, and aspirations, and a source of strength in the dynamic and often stressful environment of military service. The impact of the Army Chaplain Corps extends far beyond individual counseling sessions or religious services, as chaplains usually embed within units, offer solace and moral guidance, and contribute to the overall readiness and resilience of the force. Furthermore, the Chaplain Corps extends its care to the families of Soldiers, providing support during deployments, reunions, and the challenging transitions of military life.



Over 100 guests, including family members, attended the commissioning ceremony virtually and in person. Four other candidates took the Oath of Office, which included Prezmysalw Fratczak, representing the Coalition of Spirit-Filled Churches; Alante Thomas, representing the Full Gospel Fellowship of Churches and Ministry International; Yuwari Wisala, representing the Coalition of Spirt-Filled Churches and virtually, Robert Keys, representing Liberty Baptist Fellowship.



“Future Soldiers, you will join the ranks of thousands of military officers who have raised their right hand and sworn this honored oath,” said Col. Renee Kiel, Chief of the U.S. Army Chaplain Recruiting Division. “All oaths are inherently solemn, but when you as people of faith swear this oath, it is especially profound because, for people of faith, oaths are promises made to others and God.”



As we look to the future, the Army Chaplain Corps continues to adapt and evolve, embracing new technologies and methodologies to meet the changing spiritual landscape of the military. Their adaptability and pursuit of innovative means to foster spiritual resilience underscore their dedication to the calling of serving "Our Army." The Army Chaplain Corps remains a cornerstone of the Army's moral fabric, ensuring that no soldier has to face the challenges of service alone. Their role transcends the temporal confines of duty and conflict, emphasizing the timeless truth that there is a profound need for hope, faith, and spiritual camaraderie in every calling of service.



“Through the Army Chaplain Experience, our Army Chaplain Corps hopes to strengthen meaningful and enduring relationships with our community partners, connect with potential influencers, and raise awareness about the Army Chaplain Corps,” said Green.