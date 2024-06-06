NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about the importance of learning from past service members during a remembrance ceremony held in observance of the Battle of Midway and D-Day anniversaries onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 5, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay personnel commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway and the 80th anniversary of D-Day in a ceremony held onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 5, 2024. During the ceremony, Sailors recounted key events of the two battles and observed a moment of silence to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“As evidenced by these pivotal moments in history, the determination, zeal, and valor of U.S. Navy Sailors enabled the Allied victory,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Through our remembrance of these events, we can leverage past achievements as a model for meeting future challenges.”



The Battle of Midway was a five-day campaign in June 1942 between the U.S. Navy and Japanese naval forces near the Midway Atoll in the Pacific Ocean and is widely renowned as the turning point of WWII and a great victory for the U.S. Navy. Eighty-two years later, the U.S. Navy and NSA Souda Bay continue to honor the sacrifice and bravery of the Sailors who stood the watch during the historical battle.



“From those manning the shipboard guns, to the coxswains conning the landing craft, infantry, on down to the “naked warriors” of the Naval Combat Demolition Units, every man performed his job faithfully,” said Chief Gunner’s Mate John Speth. He then went on to quote Rear Adm. Alan Kirk who had earlier reflecting on the day, stating, ‘Our greatest asset was the resourcefulness of the American Sailor.’”



D-Day, also known by its code name, Operation Overlord, is considered the largest air, land, and sea invasion in history and occurred along a 50-mile stretch of coastline in Normandy, France in 1944. NSA Souda Bay relived the history of these battles in an effort to help current Sailors meet the challenges of the future.



“The cost of freedom was incredibly high on June 6, 1944, and we must never forget the sacrifice of those who gave their today for our tomorrow,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea in a combined D-Day 80th anniversary message to the fleet. “May we strive to be worthy heirs of their legacy, and even more dedicated to preserving the peace, responding in crisis, and winning decisively in war for future generations.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.