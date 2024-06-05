Col. Robin Montgomery becomes the 45th Chief of Ordnance

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Col. Robin Montgomery took command of the U.S. Army Ordnance School as the commandant and 45th Chief of Ordnance in a change of command ceremony June 5 at Whittington Field.



“My family and I are incredibly blessed and grateful to be here today,” Montgomery said. “We look forward to this wonderful future with all of you.”



The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams.



Montgomery thanked Donahue and the senior logistics leaders in the community for bestowing upon him a great honor and entrusting him moving forward in his new position.



The outgoing leader, Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen, concluded his time in command of the U.S. Army Ordnance School as the commandant and 44th Chief of Ordnance by passing the colors to Montgomery during the ceremony.



Donahue opened her remarks by highlighting the composition of the Ordnance Corps, which is comprised of over 30 military occupational specialties and noting the Ordnance School trains and educates over 100,000 military personnel and DA Civilians annually.



She highlighted during Allen’s command, he and his team strengthened the Ordnance branch by increasing warrant officer accessions by 45 percent and finalizing the reorganization of the 915A Warrant Officer Military Occupational Series.



“As a commandant of the Ordnance School, Steve also expanded training courses both online and, in the classroom, while overseeing 175 courses and 229 programs of instruction,” Donahue said.



Allen championed the integration of advanced manufacturing capabilities across the force by gaining support and funding to fund metal printing capabilities within the combat formations, she added.



“He went on to introduce this as a training opportunity that is now used at the National Training Center,” Donahue said.



She continued, giving a brief background on the incoming commander.



Montgomery has been to Fort Gregg-Adams twice before, once as a child and the second time in 1997 to complete the Officer Basic Course.



“Having known Rob for many years, I know he is a great fit for the position and will continue to further the work of those who came before him as well as implement his own great ideas to better the future of this organization,” she said.



Midway through the ceremony, Donahue, Allen and Montgomery climbed in a Stryker and rode around the formation to complete a pass and review inspection of the formations.



“Who knew that one day we would have three Quartermaster officers who each commanded a Stryker Brigade Support Battalion ride the line in a Stryker at an Ordnance Change of Command ceremony?” Donahue said.



In his farewell remarks, Allen spoke highly of Montgomery as he said he knows he is leaving his position in good hands.



“Know that I am passing the baton to a proven leader who has the knowledge and expertise to lead as the commandant of the Ordnance Corps,” he said.



Having known each other for more than 14 years, Allen said that he is excited to see where Montgomery takes things in the future.

