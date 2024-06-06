Photo Story: Army Reserve’s 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company vies for Connelly honors at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company conduct operations...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company conduct operations during the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit, comprised of 92G (culinary specialist) Soldiers, held their competition under the eyes of Army Reserve evaluators at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom on May 14-15. The 238th is newer concept field feeding unit in the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company conduct operations during the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The unit, comprised of 92G (culinary specialist) Soldiers, held their competition under the eyes of Army Reserve evaluators at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom on May 14-15.



The 238th is newer concept field feeding unit in the Army Reserve.



The 238th Soldiers were competing in the field feeding portion of the Connelly competition. According to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, the Philip A. Connelly Program is “the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments.”



Program objectives of the Connelly competition, according to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, includes improving the professionalism of food service personnel, “thus providing the best quality food service to supported diners and providing recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations.”



