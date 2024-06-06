106th Rescue Wing Conducts Comprehensive Rescue Training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Farrell | 103rd Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Farrell | 103rd Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, pull a patient toward the evacuation location during a personnel recovery exercise at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y., May 4, 2024. During the multifaceted exercise, 106th Security Forces Squadron secured the area for the 103rd Rescue Squadron pararescuemen to parachute in, recover the injured personnel, provide medical care and transport via a HH-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft flown by the 102nd Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel H. Farrell) see less | View Image Page

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y.,– New York Air National Guard members assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing, took part in a combat search and rescue exercise at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, May 4, 2024.



The exercise involved Airmen from the 102nd Rescue Squadron, which flies HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, 103rd Rescue Squadron, 106th Security Forces Squadron and the 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



“The exercise put into practice a full rescue effort with specific circumstances,” said 1st Lt. Alex Triani, a combat rescue officer assigned to the 103rd Rescue Squadron and exercise planner. “For this training, extraction from a confined space was a major focus”



The mission scenario featured a convoy of friendly troops, represented by members assigned to the Security Forces Squadron, who encounter an attack with a an IED, resulting in casualties trapped in overturned vehicles, which were represented by decommissioned automobiles.



Responding combat search and rescue assets were pararescuemen and combat rescue officers who, while laden with their weapons and equipment, parachuted to the scene of the attack from an HC-130J.



Once on the ground, the rescue personnel had to extract “injured” security forces Airmen from their damaged vehicles,” Triani explained.



Upon arriving to the scene, pararescuemen began treating simulated injuries on the Security Forces personnel and practiced extraction techniques utilizing the “jaws of life” on overturned vehicles with rescue-mannequins inside.



“We’re in an advantageous place at a Rescue Wing where we have Air Force Special Operations to train with,” said Staff Sgt. Brayton Cronk a 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Defender and a team leader during the exercise. “It’s not typical that we do, but we’re working toward utilizing that local asset for future, advanced training.”



After extracting and stabilizing the simulated survivors and deceased friendly forces, they were transported by rescuers to a position where the same HC-130J rescue aircraft and crew that delivered the team, landed to extract them with their patients.



Once onboard, continuing medical care was practiced until the aircraft landed and the patients were handed off to receiving medical personal from a simulated field hospital.



“Thanks to the participation of all involved, the exercise was successful in meeting the objectives we set and gave more members of the unit exposure to the mission of saving lives,” said Triani.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.