NMRLC Commemorates 82nd Battle of Midway During Sailor 360

Sailors from Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, VA, conducted their ‘Joint 360 Training’ centered on the 82nd Commemoration of the Battle of Midway, June 5, 2024.



NMRLC is comprised of active-duty military members from both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.



Derived from the Sailor 360 program, this joint training promotes flexibility in establishing evolutions tailored to existing source material that meets leadership needs in developing troops. The program allows Sailors of all ranks to speak candidly toward improving their personal and professional cooperation and focus on specific topics of training to support professional development.



This year marks the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway that saw the U.S. Navy win a decisive victory fought in the Pacific Ocean more than half a century ago. On June 3-7, 1942, the battle altered the course of World War II in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events.



The 360 training highlighted several personal experiences of Sailors who relayed their stories through a specially prepared presentation given by Matthew Headrick of the Hampton Roads Navy Museum.



Headrick is the museum’s education specialist that offers a variety of presentations for commands in the greater Hampton Roads area.



Watching through Microsoft Teams, one Sailor expressed her thoughts about the presentation.



“I think the 360 program is a great idea as it teaches Sailors about history and gives training with details that make learning informative, entertaining and beneficial,” said, HM1(FMF) Katlyn Schrecengost, NMRLC Detachment Fort Detrick, Assemblage Management Directorate.



“I enjoyed the presentation and got a different perspective from those who were directly involved in the Battle of Midway that I had not heard before. Also, having an outside presenter was beneficial because he provided insight that Sailors might not have uncovered. Sometimes I think the heritage of the Navy gets lost. Incorporating these programs into the Joint 360 helps to ensure these events are not forgotten.”



The Battle of the Midway was one of the major pivotal points for the Allied Powers in WWII. As Headrick explained, the Japanese navy would not be capable of overcoming the loss of four carriers and more than 100 trained pilots. With the loss at Midway, the Japanese offensive in the Pacific was overturned and the United States began offensive action in the Pacific.

