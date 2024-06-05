NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes

Photo By Shelby West | NNSY Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Shalise Figueroa was recently recognized...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | NNSY Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Shalise Figueroa was recently recognized during the annual Office of the Attorney General of Virginia Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony alongside thirteen other victim advocates across the state. Figueroa has served hundreds of victims while coordinating Installations 24/7 response services. She also trains first responders on trauma-informed victim advocacy and support. Over the past decade, she has served the Commonwealth and the Department of Defense by helping hundreds of victims of sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and stalking. see less | View Image Page

Each year, the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia hosts its annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony, taking the time to recognize individuals who provide exemplary service and support to victims of crime in Virginia and who dedicate their life in support of victims with trauma-informed responses in their recovery and healing journey. Amongst the 14 individuals recognized during the seventh annual ceremony hosted April 24 by Attorney General Jason Miyares, a familiar figure from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) stood proud in her acceptance of such an honor - Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Shalise Figueroa.

Since 2002, Figueroa has served victims of sexual and domestic violence at local, state and federal levels, all to provide support for those who needed it most. Inspired by growing up in a less than healthy environment and wanting to make a difference, during her schooling years she researched abuse and what could be done to eliminate such behaviors from the world. While studying at Randolph-Macon College in her undergraduate program, her mentor Dr. Maryanne Pugh encouraged her to take a step into victim advocacy. “Mister Fred Rogers once said, ‘when I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’,” said Figueroa. “I saw helpers out in the world and I wanted to become someone like them. Someone who could be that pillar of support for those that needed me. So I got a job at the Women’s Resource Center and that began my journey in assisting victims.”

She joined federal service when an opportunity came for her family to travel overseas, allowing Figueroa to become a SARC for United States Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany. “I never knew there would be an opportunity for me in federal government; however, stepping into that role showed me somewhere where I felt I could truly make a difference. I then worked with several commands before coming to NNSY in July 2015.”

Figueroa’s role as a SARC heavily focuses on being the subject matter expert when it comes to prevention and sexual response with the commands under her areas of responsibility, leading the sexual assault prevention and response program operation, and ensuring all local and Department of Defense policies are met. In addition, she also provides training to unit victim advocates, Sailors, first responders and more. “As the SARC, I literally coordinate the response for every situation and engage with all the entities required to ensure the victims are getting the fullest support they need,” said Figueroa. “I track every single case we receive, working with individuals ranging from adults of all genders and races to even children and families. I’m their anchor of support that ensures whatever they require in their moment of need, I am there to provide them those resources.”

One of the biggest parts of her job, as Figueroa notes, is acting as the center of the wheel of defense for the command. “At NNSY, we have a saying, ‘no one gets hurt today’. That reigns true, especially when it comes to the practice of sexual assault prevention. We must look out for our teammates and ensure we’re all doing the right thing. We need to be what right looks like so that we are able to return home each day as healthy as we departed for work.”

Figueroa was nominated for the Unsung Heroes Award by one of her coworkers in the community who saw her passion for helping others. “This is an awesome achievement for Shalise and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “We are lucky to have such a dedicated individual in this role who does so much to help our teammates. She’s a fantastic member of our team and she is more than deserving of this award.”

“I don’t think it’s hit me quite yet that I’ve received such an honor,” said Figueroa. “I’m truly humbled and appreciate the recognition. The best honor was being able to stand in a room with thirteen of my fellow winners and hearing the stories of their journeys and hearing from those who they’ve greatly affected with their efforts. Hearing someone say that, ‘it was because of you – victim advocate – that I’m not just a survivor, I’m thriving. In a time where I could have been completely abandoned, you showed me that I was not alone.’ It touched my heart and I’m so proud of each of us. We became the helpers Mister Rogers talked about, providing kindness to those who need it most. I hope we can continue to make a difference and inspire others to be the change we need to see in the world.”

As Figueroa continues to be an advocate for sexual assault awareness and prevention, she hopes to continue growing as a leader in her field and mentoring others just as her mentors did for her – inspiring the next generation of helpers who are ready to take on whatever challenges come their way.