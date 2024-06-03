Forrest Park, GA native, Air Force A1C Rashaine Boykin has reenlisted in the Air Force for 1 more years.



A1C Boykin is currently serving as captain with Unique Access Users, Fort Meade, MD and has served in the military for 6 years.

test

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:23 Story ID: 473168 Location: FORREST PARK, GEORGIA, US Hometown: FORREST PARK, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rashaine Boykin Has Reenlisted in the Air Force, by A1C Rashaine Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.