Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band performs during 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Taken on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Taken on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis., the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performs for event-goers. The band played to thousands of people who visited the open house throughout the day at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 4,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

For another consecutive year, the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performed for event-goers on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The band played to thousands of people who visited the open house throughout the day at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area.



The band also played at the Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House in 2019 and 2023.



The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 4,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more.



The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.



Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well.



Open house visitor Catrice Jackson Boyer wrote on a Facebook post about the event that she enjoyed participating. “Even the bus drivers were great!! Nice job everyone!”



Another attendee, Dave Jorgensen, also wrote on Facebook, “Had a great day there with the grandsons. Favorites were the bus tour, historical vehicles and buildings, shooting simulation, talented band, and the belly crawl! Thanks to all for your service!”



“We had great weather for the event, and we had another fantastic turnout for the event,” said Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell. “Thank you to everyone who supported the event to make it a success once again. It’s this team effort that makes it the great event that it is. Additionally, thank you to all who visited to see what we have here at Fort McCoy. We’re looking forward to another great event in 2025.”



The free event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and people appeared to enjoy everything that was available, Townsell said. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office even put together a special four-page history and heritage edition of The Real McCoy newspaper to support the event where more than 2,000 copies were distributed.



The band played some music in a smaller “wind” ensemble that included patriotic music. And a larger portion of the band played modern hits for the audience to enjoy, and which could be heard throughout the Commemorative Area.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”