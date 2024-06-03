United Service Organization aims to assist Fort Johnson Soldiers, Families

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The United Service Organization has officially initiated services at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.

Since 1941, the USO has led the nation in serving its men and women in the U.S. military and their Families. The organization assists service members from the moment they join the military to their transition back to the civilian community.

Yuri Grijalva-Perry, Fort Johnson USO transition specialist, maintains a Fort Johnson USO office situated in the Army Community Service, building 920, and is currently offering USO Transition program support. Transition specialists, like Grijalva-Perry, develop personalized action plans for active duty, Reserve, National Guard and military spouses and help them take full advantage of services and resources, as well as offering professional development services throughout the duration of military service and as they prepare for life post-military.

Grijalva-Perry believes having a personalized action plan for employment, education (including leading online learning platforms like Skillsoft and Coursera), financial readiness, mentorship and veterans affairs benefits, is a great benefit to the Fort Johnson community.

The USO Transition program is just the beginning of what the USO wants to offer the Fort Johnson community. Grijalva-Perry explained what the future holds for the program.

“We’re definitely aiming to have a center here at Fort Johnson in the future. We’re excited about those plans because we want to bring additional resources, services and training to the community. Eventually, I would like to coordinate a USO watch party as well,” she said.

USO offers approximately 14 programs to service members and their Families. These programs, such as those listed below, will be a available once the new USO Center opens:

•USO Military Virtual Programming — this program collaborates with celebrities and partners worldwide to conduct virtual base visits, engage in live discussions, offer live performances and make one-on-one calls with service members.

•USO Reading Program — service members can read and record books before deploying. This ensures their children a bedtime story from halfway around the globe.

•USO Mobile Program — a USO center on wheels focusing on delivering USO programs and services where there is no facility.

•USO Care Package — this program provides service members with a connection to home through a snack or toiletry care package designed to suit their needs best.

Grijalva-Perry expressed how it feels to help the service members and spouses of Fort Johnson.

“I’m happy to support the military community because I understand the challenges of transitioning as a military spouse myself. My family must move every two or three years to a new duty station,” she said. “We just want to bring you as much peace of mind as we can and support you with resources to help you successfully move to the next chapter of your life.”

For more information about USO visit https://www.uso.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/theUSO/. For more information about the USO Transition Program visit https://www.uso.org/programs/uso-transition-program. For more information about Fort Johnson’s USO contact Yuri Grijalva-Perry at yperry@uso.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 Story ID: 473112 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US This work, United Service Organization aims to assist Fort Johnson Soldiers, Families, by Porsha Auzenne